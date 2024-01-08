LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The public defenders representing Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the man arrested in September in the murder of Tupac Shakur, write in new court documents that their client “is not a danger to the community or a flight risk” as a judge weighs his possible release pending trial.

Police arrested Davis, 60, in September following a grand jury indictment on a murder charge. He has remained at the Clark County Detention Center since without bail.

Last month, Davis’ public defenders filed paperwork asking a judge to release him with stipulations, adding their client’s public statements about the killing were for “entertainment purposes.”

In court paperwork filed before the planned hearing, prosecutors allege Davis called his wife and son on Oct. 9, with Davis’ son telling him, “Around the city, they talking about it’s a green light on our side.” The call came after the state provided a deputy public defender with a list of cooperating witnesses, which the public defender, who was not even appointed to the case, then provided to Davis and his son, documents said.

Over the past several years, Davis wrote a book and did several interviews where he said he was in the car with the person who shot Shakur and record executive Suge Knight near the Las Vegas Strip in September 1996. Shakur died six days later from his injuries.

“Duane should not be denied bail in this case,” Davis’ public defenders said in documents filed Monday. “Sufficient doubt exists as to Duane’s liability for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Tupac. This Court should release Duane on house arrest with electronic monitoring pending trial. Monetary bail is not necessary to secure Duane’s attendance at trial or to protect the community.”

Davis’ attorneys said he has not threatened anyone in jail phone calls provided to prosecutors.

The bail hearing was scheduled for Tuesday. Prosecutors previously said they would not seek the death penalty should a jury find Davis guilty. Davis has declined interview requests from jail.