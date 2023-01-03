LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Emails the Department of Justice subpoenaed from Clark County as part of its investigation into former President Donald Trump’s actions to overturn the 2020 election include requests for voter signatures and allegations about a missing laptop.

The subpoena, dated Nov. 22, asked the county for all communication from June 2020 to January 2021 from county election employees to the former president’s re-election campaign. Specifically, the subpoena asks for communication from John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, among 14 others.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed special counsel Jack Smith last fall to oversee the department’s investigations into the former president and the lead-up to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

The 8 News Now Investigators obtained the documents provided to the DOJ through a public records request. The emails are mainly between then-Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria and the head of Election Day operations for the Trump 2020 campaign.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria speaks at a news conference at the Clark County Election Department, Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

“Joe, I hope you are doing well. I know your offices are fully engaged in preparing for the general, and I thank you for your dedication to the voting public,” Jesse Law, from the former president’s reelection campaign, wrote in an email to Gloria dated Aug. 10, 2020. Law then asked for a data file of voters whose files were reactivated.

Other emails ask for basic election-related information, such as when ballots will be mailed.

Lawyers for the Trump campaign sent the election department a public records request in late October, asking for voter’s signatures on mail-in and absentee ballots, records regarding their tabulation and other documents.

A letter sent from a law firm representing the campaign to the county claimed to have found 3,062 voters who moved from Nevada but still voted in Nevada. The letter questioned the “legitimacy and integrity” of the election system, writing “this is a direct result of Mr. Gloria’s lax procedures for authenticating voter identity and his negligent maintenance of voter rolls.”

A Secretary of State’s Office review found the allegations of out-of-state residents voting in the election were military families and students who are legally allowed to vote in Nevada.

Another email inquired about a laptop used to tabulate votes.

“We understand that the primary desktop computer responsible for tabulation of votes has gone missing and is replaced with a laptop, and now the chain of custody has been violated,” Law wrote in an email from Nov. 8, 2020. “Please immediately advise us of where the computer is, why was it moved and what the chain of custody is.”

“All computers involved in the tabulation of ballots are hardwired into a stand-alone network supported in the same room where we tabulate,” Gloria responded. “The laptop you are referring to is not wired into any network and is only used to track the mail ballot counts to ensure what was sent from Greystone is what is received in tabulation. No tabulation is done on those laptops. No chain of custody was broken on any tabulation equipment.”

Lawyers for the Trump campaign looking to overturn the certification of Nevada’s election later told a judge in December 2020 they had evidence of deceased individuals having voters cast in their names and that tens of thousands of living voters voted twice.

In his ruling on the issue, Judge James Russell said there was no evidence of fraud, writing what was shown to him did not prove any of the allegations.

The evidence, which included 20 binders worth of materials, was submitted to the court under seal, meaning it could not be viewed publicly.

At a news conference on Nov. 5, 2020, where surrogates from the Trump campaign announced a federal lawsuit, which was later dropped, speakers told reporters to find the evidence for themselves. That lawsuit was later dismissed voluntarily. During the sole hearing in that case, a lawyer provided no evidence of fraud and did not verbally bring up any evidence to the federal judge.

Russell noted a 10-hour hearing held in October 2020 that found no evidence that the way Clark County was using the machine “resulted in any fraudulent ballot being validated or any valid ballot invalidated.”

A public records request the Trump campaign filed on Oct. 23, 2020. (KLAS)

In his ruling, Russell also wrote the machine is used in other communities, many larger than Clark County, including Cook County, Illinois, home to Chicago. Russell also noted the contestants did not file any complaints about the machine before or after the June primary, when it was also used.

During the ballot canvassing process, Gloria told the Clark County Commission his office found more than 900 discrepancies across more than 2,000 precincts. Gloria stated that they had found discrepancies in tracking, moving from signature to manual signature verifications, as well as in the ballot curing process. The office also found five people voted twice.

The 8 News Now Investigators first reported Donald “Kirk” Hartle, 56, a registered Republican, was facing two charges relating to the 2020 election. In court last November, Hartle pleaded guilty to one charge of voting more than once in the same election. Hartle had reached a deal with prosecutors to avoid prison time and to change his plea after a year.

The Hartle case alone took the Secretary of State’s office 240 hours to investigate.

In November 2021, Judge Carli Kierny fined Hartle $2,000 and ordered him to stay out of trouble. Having completed that requirement as of mid-November 2022, Judge Bita Yeager accepted Hartle’s updated guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to vote more than once in an election.

President Joe Biden won the presidential race in Nevada by more than 2%. He received the state’s six electoral votes in the official state ceremony, overseen by Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

An email inquired about a laptop used to tabulate votes. (KLAS)

In January 2022, the 8 News Now Investigators received a copy of the fake certificates, which attempted to certify the state’s electoral votes to Trump.

The party has not responded to any request for comment regarding the electors.

No allegation of widespread voter fraud was ever substantiated with then-Attorney General Bill Barr, a Republican, saying the claims were lies.