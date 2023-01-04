LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge solidified a start date in April for the trial of a Las Vegas man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.

Terrell Rhodes, 29, is charged in the May 2021 murder of Amari Nicholson. According to an arrest report, Rhodes admitted to police he killed the boy inside a unit at the Emerald Suites on Paradise Road.

Terrell Rhodes (LVMPD/KLAS)

Rhodes said he hit Amari three or four times with his fist before the toddler’s face turned blue and he stopped breathing, and Rhodes attempted CPR, documents said.

Prosecutors said Rhodes had admitted to killing Amari after the child had urinated on himself.

Amari Nicholson (KLAS)

Rhodes’ trial was originally supposed to start in May 2022. Last year, Judge Jacqueline Bluth rescheduled the trial for April.

On Wednesday, Bluth said there would be no further delays and the trial would begin April 10.

Rhodes faces a first-degree murder charge related to the boy’s death, in addition to two counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, and four counts of resisting a police officer with the use of a firearm after he allegedly took a gun from two Metro detectives and tried to kill them while being interviewed about the boy’s death.

Rhodes pleaded not guilty in 2021. Prosecutors have decided that they will not seek the death penalty. He remains in the Clark County Detention Center without bail.