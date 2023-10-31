LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The top 100 water users in the valley use exponentially more water than the average Las Vegan, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed in a review of the Las Vegas Valley Water District’s most recent list.

The list, from 2022, shows some familiar faces. Trophy Hills Residence, LLC, managed by the widow of Sheldon Adelson, is number two on the list. Miriam Adelson’s home on Trophy Hills Drive is a perennial entrant on the list of top users. UFC president and CEO Dana White and his home on Eagles Landing Drive in Summerlin are new entrants to the list, at number six.

But sitting atop the list is Spanish Gate Holdings, Inc., a corporation ultimately benefiting the Prince of Brunei, whose palatial estate at 99 Spanish Gate Drive uses as much or more water than any other two users combined, excluding Adelson.

For that matter, the average household in Las Vegas uses 950 gallons per day, according to the Las Vegas Valley Water District. To illustrate, that means it would take five hundred and fifteen families to fill up one Olympic-sized swimming pool every day.

The Prince of Brunei, not known for being a spendthrift has reportedly blown through billions of dollars over the years, leading to magazine cover stories detailing his palatial estate on Spanish Gate Drive in the southwest valley. That home uses over 13 million gallons of water in a year. That’s almost 36,000 gallons a day, which is 38 times the average Las Vegan. That house alone would fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool in just a couple of weeks.

Herein Las Vegas water conservation is paramount for most people, just not the top 100 water users, according to Kyle Roerink, who runs the Great Basin Water Network, a nonprofit that works on water conservation and preservation in the nation’s two driest states Nevada and Utah.

“Down the road, there’s no doubt that large users are going to impact the bottom line if they don’t want to change their behavior,” Roerink said.