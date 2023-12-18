LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The day after Chance Comanche allegedly committed a murder, according to Las Vegas Metro Police, the G-League Stockton Kings player was on the court.

Comanche, 27, and his girlfriend, Sakari Harnden, 19, face kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder and murder charges, according to criminal complaints obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators.

Photo of Chance Comanche (left) provided by Associated Press. Photo of Sakari Harnden (right) provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

The remains of their alleged victim, Marayna Rodgers, 23, were located in a desert area in Henderson, just outside of Las Vegas, police said. Rodgers, a medical assistant from Washington state, had been visiting Las Vegas with friends. She had brought her dogs with her as the group of friends were staying at an Airbnb.

Marayna Rodgers, 23, was last seen on Dec. 6, according to loved ones. (KLAS)

While a motive remained unclear Monday, the 8 News Now Investigators have put together a timeline of events, as described by both police and loved ones of Rodgers:

December 5: Rodgers was out with friends but had already made plans to meet up with Harnden. Harnden had brought Comanche. Earlier that day, Comanche had played at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.

December 6: The last known time Rodgers was seen.

December 7: Rodgers was reported missing. Detectives suspected foul play and said they found evidence linking the pair to the disappearance of Rodgers.

December 13: Harnden was arrested for kidnapping in Las Vegas by the Criminal Apprehension Team. Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Diana Sullivan later set her bail at $500,000 with high-level electronic monitoring and ordered that prosecutors notify the Court if Rodgers was found alive.

December 15: Comanche was arrested by a California FBI Criminal Apprehension Team in Sacramento, California. Judge Sullivan had also issued his arrest warrant. Comanche was held without bail in the Sacramento County jail. That same day, the Stockton Kings announced his release from the team.

December 18: Through an attorney, the family of Rodgers sent the 8 News Now Investigators the following statement:

“We held onto hope for Marayna’s safe return, and are devastated that she will never come home. Marayna was kind and compassionate, with aspirations for her future. We are grateful to the law enforcement agencies who have worked together over the last two weeks to seek answers and continue to seek justice for Marayna and our family. We request privacy as we grieve this tragic and senseless loss.”

December 19: Comanche is scheduled to appear in court in Sacramento, CA. He is expected to be extradited to Nevada.

It is unclear how long Comanche had been in Las Vegas. However, the Stockton Kings played the Rip City Remix in Portland, Oregon on Dec. 7.

Harnden also faces an unrelated theft charge. She is accused of stealing at least one Rolex.

Harnden declined a request for an interview with the 8 News Now Investigators.

In addition to playing in the G League, Comanche played briefly in the NBA. He played one game for the Portland Trail Blazers last season.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521 or email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

