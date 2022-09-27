42-year-old escaped Friday, not on Tuesday as implied

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man serving a life sentence for murder escaped from a prison outside of Las Vegas on Friday, not on Tuesday as officials first implied in a statement.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center, a medium-security facility, on Friday night, Nevada Department of Corrections officials said Tuesday night.

Duarte-Herrera was convicted for making a bomb and killing another man at the Luxor hotel parking garage. He began his sentence, without the possibility of parole, in 2010.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera (NDOC/KLAS)

In a statement issued Tuesday around 5:30 p.m., Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said Duarte-Herrera “has been missing since early in the weekend.”

Timeline:

Late Friday: Duarte-Herrera escapes from prison, NDOC says

7 a.m. Tuesday: Scheduled inmate count finds Duarte-Herrera is missing, NDOC says

8 a.m. Tuesday: Escape procedures and search initiated, NDOC says

11 a.m. Tuesday: Sources tell 8 News Now Investigators about the escape, prompting questions to the Department of Corrections and publishing of article

1:10 p.m. Tuesday: NDOC issues press release about escape, saying Duarte-Herrera “was determined missing” during the 7 a.m. count and a search began at 8 a.m.

5:30 p.m. Tuesday: Sisolak confirms Duarte-Herrera was actually missing for several days

Duarte-Herrera is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighing 135 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.