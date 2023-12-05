LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of hitting and killing two Nevada state troopers received two speeding tickets several years before the double-fatal crash with courts reducing both to parking violations, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

A Las Vegas Justice Court judge formally charged Jemarcus Williams, 46, on Tuesday for the alleged alcohol-fueled hit-and-run that killed Sgt. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix on Interstate 15 on Nov. 30.

Williams had a blood-alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit several hours after the Thursday crash, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported. Police arrested him at an apartment complex near MLK Boulevard and Owens Avenue, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported.

Williams ordered a bottle of Hennessy and four vodka drinks with another man at the Palms Casino Resort before the hit-and-run, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained last week. In a second document the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Monday, detectives said Williams also ordered a drink at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, shared the bottle service with several people and then ordered another drink.

Court records show a man with the same first, middle and last name as Williams was cited for speeding twice in 2016.

On May 29, 2016, a Las Vegas Metro police officer cited Williams for driving 40 mph in a 35-mph zone, records said. The officer had clocked Williams for driving 50 mph but lowered the violation to driving 1-10 miles over the speed limit, according to the ticket the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

On Dec. 6, 2016, a Metro officer cited Williams for driving 35 mph in a 25-mph zone, a ticket said. The officer clocked Williams for driving 38 mph, but lowered the ticket to the 1-to-10 range.

In both cases, courts reduced the citations to illegal parking violations, records said. Williams was not required to attend traffic school.

Williams was also arrested and convicted for a 2007 DUI, prosecutors said.

Memorial services for Nevada State Police Sergeant Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix (Courtesy of Nevada State Police Highway Patrol)

In response to a North Las Vegas crash that killed nine people in 2022, last month, the National Transportation Safety Board recommended Nevada courts drop the practice of lowering speeding tickets to parking violations and better share traffic data.

In 2021, the Nevada Legislature made speeding tickets a civil violation, meaning defendants no longer have to go before a judge. The process is streamlined online and no longer carries jail time.

The traffic records cite Jemarcus R. Williams. There was only one person with that name in public records.