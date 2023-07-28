LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An audit of the Clark County Election Department found nearly 5,000 voters submitted their mail-in ballots too late in the 2022 midterm election, leading their votes not to be counted.

Nevada state law requires all mail-in ballots to be postmarked by Election Day. There is then a four-day period after Election Day when county clerks can accept the postmarked ballots and process them. The deadline in 2022 was Nov. 12.

The Clark County Election Department received 4,903 mail-in ballots between Nov. 13 and Nov. 17, the audit said.

“Because these ballots are not able to be counted/processed under state law, it highlights the need to continue educational and outreach efforts to increase voter awareness around submission deadlines,” auditors wrote in their report.

Election workers process ballots at the Clark County Election Department, on Nov. 10, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

The total mail-in ballot turnout for the election was 340,508. Just over half of Nevada’s ballots cast in the 2022 general were mail ballots, according to a federal government study. About 80,000 Clark County ballots were processed on Election Day or in the four days after, the audit said.

Nevada is one of eight states with universal mail balloting. Voters can choose to vote in person or by mail early or in person on Election Day. Registered voters can also opt out of receiving a mail-in ballot if they wish.

It took several days to tabulate hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots in Clark County during the 2020 and 2022 November elections. Former Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said the speed issue was less about volume and more about “statutory deadlines that prevent[ed] [him] from finishing early.”

The county has no control over state law. Nevada Republicans submitted a bill earlier this year to limit the acceptance of mail-in ballots to Election Day, but the measure never moved in the Democratic-controlled legislature. In his January State of the State address, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo said should the legislature not make the changes, he would work to put them before a public vote.

Colorado, which is a universal mail-in ballot state, requires all ballots to be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. In contrast, Utah, also a universal mail-in ballot state, requires ballots be postmarked one day before Election Day and received before the county canvass, several days later, according to vote.org.

There were nearly 1.4 million registered voters in Clark County as of Friday. All mail-in ballots are processed in one location in North Las Vegas.

Measures the Nevada Legislature put in place in 2021, alongside the mail-in voting law, scrubbed voter rolls of non-eligible and deceased voters.

Several people attempted to vote twice in the November election in Nevada, but not enough to sway any race result, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported in December. State investigators have identified people who attempted to vote twice, whether purposely or on accident. Each case is treated seriously until investigators determine no criminal intent.

State and county security measures identified the attempted double votes, tossing any second attempts from the system. The votes are not counted.

About 7,000 votes separated the candidates in the closest statewide race in Nevada in 2022. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election against her opponent Republican former attorney general Adam Laxalt.

Clark County voters can check their registration and opt out of receiving a mail-in ballot by visiting the department’s website.