LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As residents in Las Vegas increasingly find ways to decrease their water usage, massive amounts are still being soaked up by those in the list of the top 100 obtained by 8 News Now Investigators.

This time around, the home that tops the list is for sale. Available for $25 million, the 25-bedroom, 46-bath seasonal home of the Prince of Brunei is not just a palatial estate featuring three pools, 16 garages, and lots of grass, it is also responsible for chugging 13,109,000 gallons of water in 2022.

The second most thirsty property on the list is owned by Miriam Adelson, billionaire physician and widow of Sheldon Adelson, the former CEO and chair of Las Vegas Sands Corporation. That home features rooftop grass in a region increasingly focused on water conservation.

“Unfortunately, these folks may not realize it, but they live in the Mojave Desert,” said Kyle Roerink, executive director for the Great Basin Water Network, a nonprofit organization with an eye toward preserving water in the nation’s two driest states, Nevada and Utah.

“I shake my head because, largely, it’s affluent and wealthy people who just have their head in the sand year after year,” said Roerink. “They’re just showing that they just don’t care about the community.”

Ignorance of the limits of the dwindling Colorado River, Roerink said, led to millions of gallons of water used per year from the homes on the list. The top 10 water users alone could supply 500 Las Vegas households with enough water for a year of use, researchers say.

Many of the same names appear on the list of Southern Nevada’s top 100 water users consistently. Some are notable, not just because of the large amounts of water used by their homes, but because of their notoriety. Floyd Mayweather comes in at number 37 on the list, up from 84 in 2020. Dana White’s Summerlin home comes in at number 6 for the first time.

Moving up the list are Station Casinos owners the Fertitta family. Their family trust-owned home in Summerlin landed at number 9, up from 32. Other Fertitta family members, Lorenzo and Victoria, come in at numbers 3 and 57, respectively.

John Lagerling, CEO of Mercari, comes in at number four, although a spokesperson for the entrepreneur told 8 News Now Investigators that the high number is related to a massive water leak, a problem which had since been rectified.

“He investigated the problem immediately and took necessary action,” the spokesperson said. Officials from the Las Vegas Valley Water District confirmed the fix, saying that Lagerling resolved the leak quickly after becoming aware of it. However, LVVWD officials said there was still excessive water use at the property and that the organization is assessing excessive use charges.

The top 100 water users are as follows:

Customer Name Premise Address Gallons of water use in 2022 Spanish Gate Holdings Inc. 99 Spanish Gate Dr 13,109,000 Trophy Hills Residence LLC 901 Trophy Hills Dr 10,320,000 Lorenzo J Fertitta 1609 Enclave Ct 8,027,000 John Lagerling 1641 Enclave Ct 7,008,000 Joel A Laub 15 Eagles Landing Ln 6,304,000 Dana White 1005 Trophy Hills Dr 6,284,000 Raymond P Park 93 Spanish Gate Dr 6,189,000 Timothy M Veile 23 Skybird Ct 5,636,000 Fertitta Family Trust 9400 Kings Gate Ct 5,212,000 Richard Salomon 9028 Players Club Dr 4,615,000 Harvard Square Property Trust 35 Quintessa Cir 3,983,000 Rhondda Stark Atlas 10432 Summit Canyon Dr 3,628,000 Gamal Abdelaziz 9821 Orient Express Ct 3,500,000 Carlo G Ferreira 6985 S Pecos Rd 3,447,000 Trident Holdings LLC 5580 W Desert Inn Rd 3,107,000 Victoria Klein 3290 E Maule Ave 3,058,000 David Copperfields Disappearing Inc. 1625 Enclave Ct 2,863,000 Karen Z Goff 7035 Hinson St 2,829,000 Abbie Snyder 28 Painted Feather Way 2,820,000 Brett White 1701 Enclave Ct 2,763,000 Templeton Development Corp 8050 Flanagan Dr 2,744,000 Felicia Horowitz 7 Falcon View Ct 2,710,000 Sheryl D Goldstein 1105 Pine Island Ct 2,684,000 Bilcar Limited Partnership 11795 Stardust Dr 2,664,000 Mary Stricklin 7650 Via Olivero Ave 2,664,000 Robert T Eglet 9404 Kings Gate Ct 2,606,000 Phyllis M Binion 9831 Orient Express Ct 2,589,000 Robert B Feduniak 10 Wood Creek Ct 2,553,000 Shi Zhu 9828 Winter Palace Dr 2,521,000 Ken Templeton 2765 S Monte Cristo Way 2,509,000 Nico Santuccl 6150 Palmyra Ave 2,487,000 Angie N Ross 9501 Kings Gate Ct 2,483,000 Brian Everett Rast 9413 Players Canyon Ct 2,440,000 Anthony A Marnell 111 58 Olympia Hills Cir 2,420,000 Anthony Marlon 9025 Greensboro Ln 2,406,000 Rebecca Barrett 3035 Ashby Ave 2,402,000 Floyd J Mayweather 9705 Highridge Dr 2,361,000 Deana Mcgraw 53 Soaring Bird Ct 2,353,000 Joyce Mack 2961 Augusta Dr 2,347,000 Richard A Sturm 10232 Summit Canyon Dr 2,319,000 Micaela Johnston 6180 El Camino Rd 2,319,000 Oeqr LLC 9501 Orient Express Ct 2,316,000 William G Dickerson 9720 Highridge Dr 2,298,000 Vi Nc Ent Ori Ente 9700 Winter Palace Dr 2,266,000 Jaswinder S Grover 917 Trophy Hills Dr 2,228,000 Patricia R Estey 9505 Kings Gate Ct 2,213,000 Abigail Prieto 9712 Miniature St 2,182,000 Executive Homes Inc. 9409 Kings Gate Ct 2,169,000 Alyssa V Navallo 2808 High Sail Ct 2,162,000 Hongshu Liu 9401 Kings Gate Ct 2,147,000 Landa M Griner 4870 W Montara Cir 2,144,000 Charles Keys 185 E Ford Ave 2,144,000 Graciela R Greathouse 1601 Enclave Ct 2,144,000 Caihong Zhang 608 Queensridge Ct 2,140,000 William A Richardson 95 Spanish Gate Dr 2,133,000 Peter Shin 16 Vintage Valley Dr 2,124,000 Victoria K Fertitta 1617 Enclave Ct 2,121,000 Bekim Vesell 4 Sable Ridge Ct 2,106,000 Phil Ruffin 7030 Tomiyasu Ln 2,098,000 Lana Fuchs 1840 S Tomsik St 2,082,000 Burgundy West LLC 8908 Players Club Dr 2,076,000 Quail Sands LLC 2818 E Quail Ave 2,028,000 Richard Schonfeld 9940 Orient Express Ct 2,009,000 Dawn Marnell 7777 Eldora Ave 1,992,000 Zephyrene C Villaluz 8171 W Oakey Blvd 1,920,000 Dawn Ziroll 9021 Grove Crest Ln 1,917,000 Kevin Hooks 11639 Stardust Dr 1,875,000 Cynthia Stokes Wolfe 54 M Eadowhawk Ln 1,861,000 Farron Steinbarth 3355 Sisk St 1,861,000 Oliver Fink 601 N Hollywood Blvd 1,854,000 Paula L Quagliana 9621 Orient Express Ct 1,836,000 Marshall Sylver 8280 Via Olivero Ave 1,833,000 Catherine M Staley 8041 Obannon Dr 1,830,000 Brandon Wey 2850 S Mojave Rd Lot C 1,803,000 Mark Skubish 3860 Hildebrand Ln 1,798,000 Kim W Tan 9012 Players Club Dr 1,789,000 Taraina Phillips 5 Wood Creek Ct 1,787,000 Jerry Masinl 28 Burning Tree Ct 1,762,000 Frieda Steinberg 8916 Players Club Dr 1,741,000 William E Baxter 3074 Monte Rosa Ave 1,732,000 Mark Lipp 8625 Lakeridge Cir 1,710,000 Betty Huang 8 Olympia Hills Cir 1,703,000 Bashir Chowdhry 605 Queensridge Ct 1,700,000 Christopher J Phillips 2300 Pearl Crest St 1,688,000 Amanda Hallikainen 7199 Ranchito Cir 1,687,000 Tsui Kuan 8101 Via Del Cerro Ct 1,684,000 Colfin Al-Nv 2 LLC 8413 Radiant Ruby Ave 1,677,000 Bruce Morelan 2 Eagles Landing Ln 1,669,000 Robert G Hillsman 2740 S Pioneer Way 1,668,000 Todd Spector 8832 Greensboro Ln 1,664,000 Robert Leaver 2660 S Monte Cristo Way 1,652,000 Troy R Nelson 10225 Summit Canyon Dr 1,646,000 Jason A Awad 604 Queensridge Ct 1,646,000 Richard Heller 3687 Happy Ln 1,646,000 Nicole Taffer 9905 Sparrow Hawk Ct 1,641,000 Chelsea Curcuru 2120 Silver Ave 1,616,000 David J Oliverl 110 S Royal Ascot Dr 1,595,000 David A Elson 9000 Players Club Dr 1,595,000 Golssa Moridl 9013 Greensboro Ln 1,594,000 Katherine A Maddox 805 Trophy Hills Dr 1,593,000 Information provided by the Las Vegas Valley Water District

For their part, officials from the LVVWD said that they are targeting the top 10 percent of residential customers with an excessive use charge approved by voters to begin in 2023. Data show that many homes in that percentile use more water monthly than an average customer uses annually.