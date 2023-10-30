LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As residents in Las Vegas increasingly find ways to decrease their water usage, massive amounts are still being soaked up by those in the list of the top 100 obtained by 8 News Now Investigators.
This time around, the home that tops the list is for sale. Available for $25 million, the 25-bedroom, 46-bath seasonal home of the Prince of Brunei is not just a palatial estate featuring three pools, 16 garages, and lots of grass, it is also responsible for chugging 13,109,000 gallons of water in 2022.
The second most thirsty property on the list is owned by Miriam Adelson, billionaire physician and widow of Sheldon Adelson, the former CEO and chair of Las Vegas Sands Corporation. That home features rooftop grass in a region increasingly focused on water conservation.
“Unfortunately, these folks may not realize it, but they live in the Mojave Desert,” said Kyle Roerink, executive director for the Great Basin Water Network, a nonprofit organization with an eye toward preserving water in the nation’s two driest states, Nevada and Utah.
“I shake my head because, largely, it’s affluent and wealthy people who just have their head in the sand year after year,” said Roerink. “They’re just showing that they just don’t care about the community.”
Ignorance of the limits of the dwindling Colorado River, Roerink said, led to millions of gallons of water used per year from the homes on the list. The top 10 water users alone could supply 500 Las Vegas households with enough water for a year of use, researchers say.
Many of the same names appear on the list of Southern Nevada’s top 100 water users consistently. Some are notable, not just because of the large amounts of water used by their homes, but because of their notoriety. Floyd Mayweather comes in at number 37 on the list, up from 84 in 2020. Dana White’s Summerlin home comes in at number 6 for the first time.
Moving up the list are Station Casinos owners the Fertitta family. Their family trust-owned home in Summerlin landed at number 9, up from 32. Other Fertitta family members, Lorenzo and Victoria, come in at numbers 3 and 57, respectively.
John Lagerling, CEO of Mercari, comes in at number four, although a spokesperson for the entrepreneur told 8 News Now Investigators that the high number is related to a massive water leak, a problem which had since been rectified.
“He investigated the problem immediately and took necessary action,” the spokesperson said. Officials from the Las Vegas Valley Water District confirmed the fix, saying that Lagerling resolved the leak quickly after becoming aware of it. However, LVVWD officials said there was still excessive water use at the property and that the organization is assessing excessive use charges.
The top 100 water users are as follows:
|Customer Name
|Premise Address
|Gallons of water use in 2022
|Spanish Gate Holdings Inc.
|99 Spanish Gate Dr
|13,109,000
|Trophy Hills Residence LLC
|901 Trophy Hills Dr
|10,320,000
|Lorenzo J Fertitta
|1609 Enclave Ct
|8,027,000
|John Lagerling
|1641 Enclave Ct
|7,008,000
|Joel A Laub
|15 Eagles Landing Ln
|6,304,000
|Dana White
|1005 Trophy Hills Dr
|6,284,000
|Raymond P Park
|93 Spanish Gate Dr
|6,189,000
|Timothy M Veile
|23 Skybird Ct
|5,636,000
|Fertitta Family Trust
|9400 Kings Gate Ct
|5,212,000
|Richard Salomon
|9028 Players Club Dr
|4,615,000
|Harvard Square Property Trust
|35 Quintessa Cir
|3,983,000
|Rhondda Stark Atlas
|10432 Summit Canyon Dr
|3,628,000
|Gamal Abdelaziz
|9821 Orient Express Ct
|3,500,000
|Carlo G Ferreira
|6985 S Pecos Rd
|3,447,000
|Trident Holdings LLC
|5580 W Desert Inn Rd
|3,107,000
|Victoria Klein
|3290 E Maule Ave
|3,058,000
|David Copperfields Disappearing Inc.
|1625 Enclave Ct
|2,863,000
|Karen Z Goff
|7035 Hinson St
|2,829,000
|Abbie Snyder
|28 Painted Feather Way
|2,820,000
|Brett White
|1701 Enclave Ct
|2,763,000
|Templeton Development Corp
|8050 Flanagan Dr
|2,744,000
|Felicia Horowitz
|7 Falcon View Ct
|2,710,000
|Sheryl D Goldstein
|1105 Pine Island Ct
|2,684,000
|Bilcar Limited Partnership
|11795 Stardust Dr
|2,664,000
|Mary Stricklin
|7650 Via Olivero Ave
|2,664,000
|Robert T Eglet
|9404 Kings Gate Ct
|2,606,000
|Phyllis M Binion
|9831 Orient Express Ct
|2,589,000
|Robert B Feduniak
|10 Wood Creek Ct
|2,553,000
|Shi Zhu
|9828 Winter Palace Dr
|2,521,000
|Ken Templeton
|2765 S Monte Cristo Way
|2,509,000
|Nico Santuccl
|6150 Palmyra Ave
|2,487,000
|Angie N Ross
|9501 Kings Gate Ct
|2,483,000
|Brian Everett Rast
|9413 Players Canyon Ct
|2,440,000
|Anthony A Marnell 111
|58 Olympia Hills Cir
|2,420,000
|Anthony Marlon
|9025 Greensboro Ln
|2,406,000
|Rebecca Barrett
|3035 Ashby Ave
|2,402,000
|Floyd J Mayweather
|9705 Highridge Dr
|2,361,000
|Deana Mcgraw
|53 Soaring Bird Ct
|2,353,000
|Joyce Mack
|2961 Augusta Dr
|2,347,000
|Richard A Sturm
|10232 Summit Canyon Dr
|2,319,000
|Micaela Johnston
|6180 El Camino Rd
|2,319,000
|Oeqr LLC
|9501 Orient Express Ct
|2,316,000
|William G Dickerson
|9720 Highridge Dr
|2,298,000
|Vi Nc Ent Ori Ente
|9700 Winter Palace Dr
|2,266,000
|Jaswinder S Grover
|917 Trophy Hills Dr
|2,228,000
|Patricia R Estey
|9505 Kings Gate Ct
|2,213,000
|Abigail Prieto
|9712 Miniature St
|2,182,000
|Executive Homes Inc.
|9409 Kings Gate Ct
|2,169,000
|Alyssa V Navallo
|2808 High Sail Ct
|2,162,000
|Hongshu Liu
|9401 Kings Gate Ct
|2,147,000
|Landa M Griner
|4870 W Montara Cir
|2,144,000
|Charles Keys
|185 E Ford Ave
|2,144,000
|Graciela R Greathouse
|1601 Enclave Ct
|2,144,000
|Caihong Zhang
|608 Queensridge Ct
|2,140,000
|William A Richardson
|95 Spanish Gate Dr
|2,133,000
|Peter Shin
|16 Vintage Valley Dr
|2,124,000
|Victoria K Fertitta
|1617 Enclave Ct
|2,121,000
|Bekim Vesell
|4 Sable Ridge Ct
|2,106,000
|Phil Ruffin
|7030 Tomiyasu Ln
|2,098,000
|Lana Fuchs
|1840 S Tomsik St
|2,082,000
|Burgundy West LLC
|8908 Players Club Dr
|2,076,000
|Quail Sands LLC
|2818 E Quail Ave
|2,028,000
|Richard Schonfeld
|9940 Orient Express Ct
|2,009,000
|Dawn Marnell
|7777 Eldora Ave
|1,992,000
|Zephyrene C Villaluz
|8171 W Oakey Blvd
|1,920,000
|Dawn Ziroll
|9021 Grove Crest Ln
|1,917,000
|Kevin Hooks
|11639 Stardust Dr
|1,875,000
|Cynthia Stokes Wolfe
|54 M Eadowhawk Ln
|1,861,000
|Farron Steinbarth
|3355 Sisk St
|1,861,000
|Oliver Fink
|601 N Hollywood Blvd
|1,854,000
|Paula L Quagliana
|9621 Orient Express Ct
|1,836,000
|Marshall Sylver
|8280 Via Olivero Ave
|1,833,000
|Catherine M Staley
|8041 Obannon Dr
|1,830,000
|Brandon Wey
|2850 S Mojave Rd Lot C
|1,803,000
|Mark Skubish
|3860 Hildebrand Ln
|1,798,000
|Kim W Tan
|9012 Players Club Dr
|1,789,000
|Taraina Phillips
|5 Wood Creek Ct
|1,787,000
|Jerry Masinl
|28 Burning Tree Ct
|1,762,000
|Frieda Steinberg
|8916 Players Club Dr
|1,741,000
|William E Baxter
|3074 Monte Rosa Ave
|1,732,000
|Mark Lipp
|8625 Lakeridge Cir
|1,710,000
|Betty Huang
|8 Olympia Hills Cir
|1,703,000
|Bashir Chowdhry
|605 Queensridge Ct
|1,700,000
|Christopher J Phillips
|2300 Pearl Crest St
|1,688,000
|Amanda Hallikainen
|7199 Ranchito Cir
|1,687,000
|Tsui Kuan
|8101 Via Del Cerro Ct
|1,684,000
|Colfin Al-Nv 2 LLC
|8413 Radiant Ruby Ave
|1,677,000
|Bruce Morelan
|2 Eagles Landing Ln
|1,669,000
|Robert G Hillsman
|2740 S Pioneer Way
|1,668,000
|Todd Spector
|8832 Greensboro Ln
|1,664,000
|Robert Leaver
|2660 S Monte Cristo Way
|1,652,000
|Troy R Nelson
|10225 Summit Canyon Dr
|1,646,000
|Jason A Awad
|604 Queensridge Ct
|1,646,000
|Richard Heller
|3687 Happy Ln
|1,646,000
|Nicole Taffer
|9905 Sparrow Hawk Ct
|1,641,000
|Chelsea Curcuru
|2120 Silver Ave
|1,616,000
|David J Oliverl
|110 S Royal Ascot Dr
|1,595,000
|David A Elson
|9000 Players Club Dr
|1,595,000
|Golssa Moridl
|9013 Greensboro Ln
|1,594,000
|Katherine A Maddox
|805 Trophy Hills Dr
|1,593,000
For their part, officials from the LVVWD said that they are targeting the top 10 percent of residential customers with an excessive use charge approved by voters to begin in 2023. Data show that many homes in that percentile use more water monthly than an average customer uses annually.