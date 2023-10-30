LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As residents in Las Vegas increasingly find ways to decrease their water usage, massive amounts are still being soaked up by those in the list of the top 100 obtained by 8 News Now Investigators.

This time around, the home that tops the list is for sale. Available for $25 million, the 25-bedroom, 46-bath seasonal home of the Prince of Brunei is not just a palatial estate featuring three pools, 16 garages, and lots of grass, it is also responsible for chugging 13,109,000 gallons of water in 2022.

The second most thirsty property on the list is owned by Miriam Adelson, billionaire physician and widow of Sheldon Adelson, the former CEO and chair of Las Vegas Sands Corporation. That home features rooftop grass in a region increasingly focused on water conservation.

“Unfortunately, these folks may not realize it, but they live in the Mojave Desert,” said Kyle Roerink, executive director for the Great Basin Water Network, a nonprofit organization with an eye toward preserving water in the nation’s two driest states, Nevada and Utah.

“I shake my head because, largely, it’s affluent and wealthy people who just have their head in the sand year after year,” said Roerink. “They’re just showing that they just don’t care about the community.”

Ignorance of the limits of the dwindling Colorado River, Roerink said, led to millions of gallons of water used per year from the homes on the list. The top 10 water users alone could supply 500 Las Vegas households with enough water for a year of use, researchers say.

Many of the same names appear on the list of Southern Nevada’s top 100 water users consistently. Some are notable, not just because of the large amounts of water used by their homes, but because of their notoriety. Floyd Mayweather comes in at number 37 on the list, up from 84 in 2020. Dana White’s Summerlin home comes in at number 6 for the first time.

Moving up the list are Station Casinos owners the Fertitta family. Their family trust-owned home in Summerlin landed at number 9, up from 32. Other Fertitta family members, Lorenzo and Victoria, come in at numbers 3 and 57, respectively.

John Lagerling, CEO of Mercari, comes in at number four, although a spokesperson for the entrepreneur told 8 News Now Investigators that the high number is related to a massive water leak, a problem which had since been rectified.

“He investigated the problem immediately and took necessary action,” the spokesperson said. Officials from the Las Vegas Valley Water District confirmed the fix, saying that Lagerling resolved the leak quickly after becoming aware of it. However, LVVWD officials said there was still excessive water use at the property and that the organization is assessing excessive use charges.

The top 100 water users are as follows:

Customer NamePremise AddressGallons of water use in 2022
Spanish Gate Holdings Inc.99 Spanish Gate Dr13,109,000
Trophy Hills Residence LLC901 Trophy Hills Dr10,320,000
Lorenzo J Fertitta1609 Enclave Ct8,027,000
John Lagerling1641 Enclave Ct7,008,000
Joel A Laub15 Eagles Landing Ln6,304,000
Dana White1005 Trophy Hills Dr6,284,000
Raymond P Park93 Spanish Gate Dr6,189,000
Timothy M Veile23 Skybird Ct5,636,000
Fertitta Family Trust9400 Kings Gate Ct5,212,000
Richard Salomon9028 Players Club Dr4,615,000
Harvard Square Property Trust35 Quintessa Cir3,983,000
Rhondda Stark Atlas10432 Summit Canyon Dr3,628,000
Gamal Abdelaziz9821 Orient Express Ct3,500,000
Carlo G Ferreira6985 S Pecos Rd3,447,000
Trident Holdings LLC5580 W Desert Inn Rd3,107,000
Victoria Klein3290 E Maule Ave3,058,000
David Copperfields Disappearing Inc.1625 Enclave Ct2,863,000
Karen Z Goff7035 Hinson St2,829,000
Abbie Snyder28 Painted Feather Way2,820,000
Brett White1701 Enclave Ct2,763,000
Templeton Development Corp8050 Flanagan Dr2,744,000
Felicia Horowitz7 Falcon View Ct2,710,000
Sheryl D Goldstein1105 Pine Island Ct2,684,000
Bilcar Limited Partnership11795 Stardust Dr2,664,000
Mary Stricklin7650 Via Olivero Ave2,664,000
Robert T Eglet9404 Kings Gate Ct2,606,000
Phyllis M Binion9831 Orient Express Ct2,589,000
Robert B Feduniak10 Wood Creek Ct2,553,000
Shi Zhu9828 Winter Palace Dr2,521,000
Ken Templeton2765 S Monte Cristo Way2,509,000
Nico Santuccl6150 Palmyra Ave2,487,000
Angie N Ross9501 Kings Gate Ct2,483,000
Brian Everett Rast9413 Players Canyon Ct2,440,000
Anthony A Marnell 11158 Olympia Hills Cir2,420,000
Anthony Marlon9025 Greensboro Ln2,406,000
Rebecca Barrett3035 Ashby Ave2,402,000
Floyd J Mayweather9705 Highridge Dr2,361,000
Deana Mcgraw53 Soaring Bird Ct2,353,000
Joyce Mack2961 Augusta Dr2,347,000
Richard A Sturm10232 Summit Canyon Dr2,319,000
Micaela Johnston6180 El Camino Rd2,319,000
Oeqr LLC9501 Orient Express Ct2,316,000
William G Dickerson9720 Highridge Dr2,298,000
Vi Nc Ent Ori Ente9700 Winter Palace Dr2,266,000
Jaswinder S Grover917 Trophy Hills Dr2,228,000
Patricia R Estey9505 Kings Gate Ct2,213,000
Abigail Prieto9712 Miniature St2,182,000
Executive Homes Inc.9409 Kings Gate Ct2,169,000
Alyssa V Navallo2808 High Sail Ct2,162,000
Hongshu Liu9401 Kings Gate Ct2,147,000
Landa M Griner4870 W Montara Cir2,144,000
Charles Keys185 E Ford Ave2,144,000
Graciela R Greathouse1601 Enclave Ct2,144,000
Caihong Zhang608 Queensridge Ct2,140,000
William A Richardson95 Spanish Gate Dr2,133,000
Peter Shin16 Vintage Valley Dr2,124,000
Victoria K Fertitta1617 Enclave Ct2,121,000
Bekim Vesell4 Sable Ridge Ct2,106,000
Phil Ruffin7030 Tomiyasu Ln2,098,000
Lana Fuchs1840 S Tomsik St2,082,000
Burgundy West LLC8908 Players Club Dr2,076,000
Quail Sands LLC2818 E Quail Ave2,028,000
Richard Schonfeld9940 Orient Express Ct2,009,000
Dawn Marnell7777 Eldora Ave1,992,000
Zephyrene C Villaluz8171 W Oakey Blvd1,920,000
Dawn Ziroll9021 Grove Crest Ln1,917,000
Kevin Hooks11639 Stardust Dr1,875,000
Cynthia Stokes Wolfe54 M Eadowhawk Ln1,861,000
Farron Steinbarth3355 Sisk St1,861,000
Oliver Fink601 N Hollywood Blvd1,854,000
Paula L Quagliana9621 Orient Express Ct1,836,000
Marshall Sylver8280 Via Olivero Ave1,833,000
Catherine M Staley8041 Obannon Dr1,830,000
Brandon Wey2850 S Mojave Rd Lot C1,803,000
Mark Skubish3860 Hildebrand Ln1,798,000
Kim W Tan9012 Players Club Dr1,789,000
Taraina Phillips5 Wood Creek Ct1,787,000
Jerry Masinl28 Burning Tree Ct1,762,000
Frieda Steinberg8916 Players Club Dr1,741,000
William E Baxter3074 Monte Rosa Ave1,732,000
Mark Lipp8625 Lakeridge Cir1,710,000
Betty Huang8 Olympia Hills Cir1,703,000
Bashir Chowdhry605 Queensridge Ct1,700,000
Christopher J Phillips2300 Pearl Crest St1,688,000
Amanda Hallikainen7199 Ranchito Cir1,687,000
Tsui Kuan8101 Via Del Cerro Ct1,684,000
Colfin Al-Nv 2 LLC8413 Radiant Ruby Ave1,677,000
Bruce Morelan2 Eagles Landing Ln1,669,000
Robert G Hillsman2740 S Pioneer Way1,668,000
Todd Spector8832 Greensboro Ln1,664,000
Robert Leaver2660 S Monte Cristo Way1,652,000
Troy R Nelson10225 Summit Canyon Dr1,646,000
Jason A Awad604 Queensridge Ct1,646,000
Richard Heller3687 Happy Ln1,646,000
Nicole Taffer9905 Sparrow Hawk Ct1,641,000
Chelsea Curcuru2120 Silver Ave1,616,000
David J Oliverl110 S Royal Ascot Dr1,595,000
David A Elson9000 Players Club Dr1,595,000
Golssa Moridl9013 Greensboro Ln1,594,000
Katherine A Maddox805 Trophy Hills Dr1,593,000
Information provided by the Las Vegas Valley Water District

For their part, officials from the LVVWD said that they are targeting the top 10 percent of residential customers with an excessive use charge approved by voters to begin in 2023. Data show that many homes in that percentile use more water monthly than an average customer uses annually.