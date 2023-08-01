LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The county’s top law enforcement officer, his department responsible for policing one international national sporting event after another in and around Las Vegas, said the upcoming Formula One poses security threats that other events – like the Super Bowl – do not.

“Look,” Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said to a group of attendees at a panel lecture on law enforcement at the Mob Museum on July 12, “F1 is, quite frankly, a nightmare for me.”

He continued: “I’m not going to lie to you because, you know, it came upon us very quickly. The footprint is massive.”

That footprint, as it were, is the 3.8-mile stretch of Las Vegas roadway which will officially become the Las Vegas Grand Prix racetrack in November.

Cars whip around the track 50 times at speeds exceeding 220 mph. Meanwhile, fans will line the streets in custom-made grandstands and fill the many high-rises that overlook the action.

“So this type of an event is something that we’ve never dealt with before — the size of the footprint that we’ve never dealt with the before,” McMahill said. “And, you know, the threat is huge, right?”

Comparing it to the upcoming Super Bowl championship game at Allegiant Stadium in February, McMahill said: “Quite frankly, I’m not nearly as nervous about the Super Bowl as I am about F1.” He said he has sent representatives from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to the previous two Super Bowls, which took place in Arizona and California.

“I think he should be nervous,” Ted Snodgrass, a retired Metro lieutenant, told 8 News Now, in response to hearing of McMahill’s comments. “It’s just an immense project. It’s a huge project.”

To that end, Snodgrass says the sheriff’s nerve will likely lead to him and his staff paying even more attention to detail than they might otherwise.

“Whatever can go wrong, will,” Snodgrass said. You can have anything from an accident to someone fainting to one of the cars crashing and throwing debris at other people, to where you have some kind of event that’s critically involved.”

Snodgrass cautioned that with many of the route’s side streets occupied or closed, emergency personnel may have trouble accessing people in need of assistance.

“It’s all about time. Time is of the essence,” Snodgrass said. “And you have to be able to have you move your people into areas where there’s a need and you don’t know where the need is necessary until it [the race] starts. By about the second … the officers and the lieutenants and the sergeants will probably keep an eye where their choke points are going to be and where there are problems.”

The sheriff’s comments

McMahill, who was elected sheriff of Clark County in June 2022 and has been at the helm of the state’s largest police force since January, spoke on July 12 at a Mob Museum lecture entitled, “Fifty Years of Fighting Crime: The Story of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.”

The moderator asked McMahill to share his goals and priorities for the Formula One race and the Super Bowl.

He quickly reacted in such a way that the audience laughed McMahill’s response, and he said, “Those of you that don’t know what F1 is, I’ll be honest, I thought it was a bunch of guys racing cars around. Kind of like Nascar, beer drinking, all that good stuff. This is the richest people in the world or the richest sport, and they come from everywhere. I mean, we don’t even have enough room at McCarron [airport, now known as Harry Reid International Airport] or any of the airports for all the private jets that are coming into this city. We already know that, right?”

He continued to explain the security threat posed by the F1 race, especially in comparison to the Super Bowl, and rhetorically questioned why all the events were scheduled to take place in the same general area.

“Think about this,” McMahill said. “We’re gonna pretty soon have baseball, hockey, football. Some of that stuff will be all the same weekend with a major fight, and all of th– and for some reason we concentrated it right down at Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard.” As the crowd responded with laughter, McMahill continued: “Brilliant. And decided to drop Tropicana while we’re doing this — while we’re doing all the traffic. So, I don’t know, it’s just been brilliant all along the way, but, hey. We’re dealing with it. Right?”

The 8 News Now Investigators asked McMahill to speak on camera to get the sheriff to expand on or explain his comments. He declined, but his office issued a statement, which reads, in its entirety:

“Sheriff Kevin McMahill met with F1 officials on Thursday, July 20th. The LVMPD Special Events Section and F1 representatives have been meeting for months to prepare for the November race.

“While Las Vegas is no stranger to hosting big events, this will be the first time we will have a race of this magnitude running down Las Vegas Boulevard. LVMPD’s priority is always public safety.

“LVMPD and all our local, state, and federal first responder partners are working together with F1 to plan for the safest environment.”

McMahill, in congratulating his department on their handling of the Las Vegas Knights’ Stanley Cup victory party and parade – which drew hundreds of thousands of attendees and virtually no serious criminal activity – said that he would soon be forming a specific special events bureau-sized “department” inside of Metro.

“I have a special events section that, that is just fantastic at managing these things,” McMahill said. “In fact, before too long it’s going to be an entire bureau size, which means that there’ll be a captain over it because we have that many special events.”

The F1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix is on Nov. 18. Three practice rounds, two on Nov. 17 and one the day prior, will take place leading up qualifying round at midnight on Nov. 18. The race then begins at 10:00 p.m.