Escape happened Monday, public not alerted until 8 News Now Investigators' report

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Authorities were searching for a teenager who escaped from a juvenile detention center on Monday, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Representatives from Clark County were working with Las Vegas Metro police to find the teen, according to county spokesperson Erik Pappa.

“We’re looking into it to better understand what occurred and prevent it from happening in the future,” Pappa said.

The juvenile detention center is located in east Las Vegas near Pecos and Bonanza roads.

The 8 News Now Investigators have learned that the teen was scheduled to appear in court next week and faces serious allegations.

The county would not reveal more information.

“Because of juvenile justice confidentiality laws, we are unable to provide additional information about the juvenile,” Pappa said.

To report any tips to law enforcement anonymously, call Crimestoppers at (702) 385-5555.

