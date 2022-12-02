LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2008 death of “Buffalo Jim” in a Las Vegas motel is the topic of an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries” on Netflix, and the daughter of the man is now asking for the case to be reopened.

Buffalo Jim, whose name was James Barrier, was known as a wrestling promoter, an auto shop owner and a father. Jennifer Barrier, his daughter, wants to know what happened to him.

“I have been on a quest for truth and justice since day one,” she said.

In 2008, Buffalo Jim’s body was found in a Las Vegas motel room. His death was ruled as accidental and attributed to a drug overdose. His daughter believes he was murdered.

“I personally think he was poisoned,” Barrier said.

Attorney Gus Flangas said he also believes that foul play was involved.

“Everything in this stinks and they deserve justice,” Flangas said.

Flangas sent an eight-page letter to the Attorney General and the Clark County District Attorney requesting an investigation. In it, he highlighted what he said are numerous inconsistencies in the case.

The document points to a feud between Buffalo Jim and a former strip club owner. The document goes on to say that Buffalo Jim had been working as an informant, also making the claim that the club owner spent time in prison. Barrier said that the individual was released just days before her father’s death.

While police documents pointed to a cocaine overdose as Buffalo Jim’s cause of death, Flangas said Buffalo Jim also had gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, also known as liquid ecstasy, in his system. The attorney claimed that its presence was not investigated.

The last person believed to have seen Buffalo Jim is identified only as “Lisa,” the document claims. Lisa’s testimony to investigators changed, initially indicating that Buffalo Jim was having a seizure, according to Flangas.

When 8 News Now Investigators reached out to Lisa by phone she had no comment and hung up.

“If it turns out […] he just overdosed accidentally, that’s something that would need to be confirmed,” Flangas said. “I will tell you right now if they do a really deep dive, that’s not going to be the case.”

Buffalo Jim had been receiving threatening letters, according to his daughter. She believes that Jim would not have been using drugs.

“I did ask the detective working on the case to please get a hair sample because that would show if he was a long-term drug user,” Barrier said before she added that the requested test never occurred.

“I feel that Metro needs to take a closer look at what happened,” Barrier said.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said it’s not up to his office to open an investigation, but if police reopen the case his office will review it. However, officials from the police department said the case is closed and the investigation concluded Buffalo Jim’s death was not a homicide.

Officials from the Attorney General’s office confirmed receipt of the letter but had no further comment.