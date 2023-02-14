Las Vegas Metro police released this photo of the suspect in the bus stop stabbing. (LVMPD/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stabbing and killing another man at a bus stop in January was on probation for an earlier incident where he threatened to kill a woman with a knife, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Justin Bell, 27, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday on a charge of open murder, records show. Bell also faces a charge of violating a condition of his probation.

David Cary, 63, died in the stabbing, which happened just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 15 near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metro police detectives had released surveillance video of a suspect in the stabbing who they said was in an altercation with the suspect before the murder, officials said.

In 2020, Bell pointed a knife at a woman before holding it to her neck and threatening to kill her, records showed. Bell met the woman weeks earlier on a dating app, documents said.,

Police arrested him several months later. Bell later pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm.

Judge Monica Trujillo sentenced Bell to a suspended 19-48-month prison sentence. She put Trujillo on probation for two years.

Bell refused to be transported to court for his initial appearance Tuesday. He was due in court Wednesday.

Note: The photo for this article shows the suspect seen in surveillance as released by Las Vegas Metro police.