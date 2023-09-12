A judge sentenced a woman, who shot and killed a mother of five, to 3-8 years in prison during a hearing Tuesday. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge sentenced a woman, who shot and killed a mother of five, to 3-8 years in prison during a hearing Tuesday.

Lahela Kaiwi-Brewer, 28, shot Jamie Chase on Sept. 23, 2022. Kaiwi-Brewer was immediately placed in handcuffs and removed from the courtroom after District Court Judge Jacqueline Bluth sentenced her.

“I love you,” Kaiwi-Brewer told her family. She apologized moments before she was sentenced.

“Sorry isn’t good enough,” Gary Chase, Jamie’s father, said during a victim impact statement in court.

Jamie Chase would have turned 33 years old in August.

Bluth said that although she did not believe that Kaiwi-Brewer was a bad person or monster, she did not believe that probation without prison time would be appropriate.

Kaiwi-Brewer was initially arrested on a murder charge. She then pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter with the use of a deadly weapon last June. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s home showed Jamie Chase parking in front of Kaiwi-Brewer’s house. She had learned that Kaiwi-Brewer, her ex’s roommate, had driven one of her children to school without her permission, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metro police.

Yelling between the two women was also captured on video. Chase then walked back to her vehicle and Kaiwi-Brewer walked toward her.

“Don’t come near my [expletive] house!” Kaiwi-Brewer said.

“Don’t look at my [expletive] kids, [expletive]!” Chase responded.

Kaiwi-Brewer’s dogs entered Chase’s vehicle.

The women continued to argue. They are not seen on video because the view is blocked while they are toward the back of the vehicle. Then a gunshot is heard.

“Oh my God!” Kaiwi-Brewer yelled.

Kaiwi-Brewer shot Chase in her left temple, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Chase’s boyfriend told detectives that Kaiwi-Brewer would not immediately drop the gun and that he had to knock it out of her hand, according to the arrest report.

“Call 911!” Chase’s boyfriend yelled.

Kaiwi-Brewer continued to appear to panic, she said that she could not find her phone and then searched for her dogs while Chase was bleeding on the ground.

“My girl’s been shot in the head!” Chase’s boyfriend yelled. “Baby! Baby!”

Kaiwi-Brewer, a neighbor and Chase’s boyfriend appeared to all call 911.

“The girl just shot another girl in the head,” the neighbor said on the phone.

While Chase’s boyfriend attempted lifesaving measures, police arrived.

“Get on the ground!” police are heard yelling.

Chase’s boyfriend and Kaiwi-Brewer were both ordered to keep their hands up as Chase’s boyfriend tried to explain that he was attempting CPR after Chase was shot.

Kaiwi-Brewer told detectives that she felt like the only way that she could stay safe was to shoot Chase, according to the report.

