LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of shooting his father to death and strangling his mother Monday night said he “adores” his parents, in an exclusive jailhouse interview with the 8 News Now Investigators.

“I’m extremely upset about the entire situation,” Isaac Velasquez, 28, said from inside Clark County Detention Center. “It’s obviously very sad and it’s something that I hope gets cleared up in the near future.”

Velasquez refused to answer questions about his father’s murder and denied pistol-whipping and strangling his mother until she was able to run to a neighbor’s house.

“I don’t know what the police report said but that’s inaccurate,” Velasquez said from inside Clark County Detention Center, where he is being held with no bail. Police arrested Velasquez after shooting his father multiple times and telling him, “God bless you in hell,” records show.

The police report said Velasquez’s mother, who is unnamed in the report, tried to intervene after Velasquez shot his father, Manuel Velasquez, once in the leg. It goes on to say that Velasquez also got violent with his mother, who ran to a neighbor’s but left her phone behind at the crime scene. Manuel Velasquez could be heard telling his son, “I’m dead, Isaac. I’m dead.”

Velasquez could then be heard saying, “Hey ambulance, I killed my own father.” Police said an additional series of gunshots ultimately killed his father and that Velasquez subsequently ran.

A police K9 and helicopter located Velasquez trying to hide under a bush in a nearby yard, the police report said.

Isaac Velasquez, 28, faces a charge of open murder (Courtesy of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

“Some things in life are not always picture perfect,” Velasquez told the 8 News Now Investigators. “It’s unfortunate.”

Velasquez and his father went to the grocery store to buy eggs so the son could bake a cake Monday night after watching football.

“Who doesn’t like cake?” Velasquez said.

But his parents responded when they heard breaking glass, according to the police report, and that’s when the altercation began, first with Manuel Velasquez, and then with his mother, until she ran for safety. Then, the police report says, Velasquez was alone with his father for several minutes and continued shooting.

Isaac Velasquez, 28, gives a jailhouse interview after he allegedly killed his father and strangled his mother (KLAS)

When asked if he could say anything to his father, Velasquez said. “I love you. Thank you for always being a good father.”

And with regard to this mother, Velasquez told the 8 News Now Investigators, “If my mom’s listening, I hope she does, understands, that I care about her as well regardless of some of the inner workings.”

Velasquez is due in court on Dec. 4.