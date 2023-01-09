LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A large solar array outside of Las Vegas, taken offline in what police called an act of terror last week, was expected to be fully operational next week, a spokesperson said.

The Mega Solar Array facility. located about 30 miles north of Las Vegas, provides energy to MGM properties but is run by a company called Invenergy.

As the 8 News Now Investigators reported Friday, Mohammad Mesmarian, 34, faces terror-related charges for allegedly ramming a car through a fence at the facility and setting the car on fire next to a transformer.

Mesmarian scoped out the solar facility for at least a day, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.

No one was hurt in the fire. An Invenergy spokesperson said the array was expected to be back online the week of Jan. 16.

Mesmarian faces charges of committing an act of terrorism, arson, destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and escape by a felony prisoner.

Court officials said Mesmarian was disruptive before his first court appearance Friday. He did not appear for the hearing. Judge Danial Westmeyer denied bail.

Mesmarian was due in court Tuesday.