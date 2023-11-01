LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two counter-defendants in a lawsuit against Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter have filed an appeal with the Nevada Supreme Court after a lower court judge ruled against them.

In August, a Clark County District Court judge sided with Carter Nick Carter in part of a lawsuit claiming he sexually assaulted several young women in the early 2000s. The lawsuit, filed in December, alleges Carter raped Shannon “Shay” Ruth when she was 17 years old. Ruth alleges Carter, who was 21 at the time, gave her alcohol, raped her, and threatened her if she told anyone, documents said.

Carter was also accused of rape by singer Melissa Schuman, of the 2000s girl group Dream, who claimed he sexually assaulted her in 2003. The statute of limitations expired before charges could be filed.

Carter has vehemently denied all the allegations. In his counterclaim, he alleges his accusers are taking advantage of the #MeToo movement, calling the women “opportunists” who “set out to thrust themselves into the spotlight and destroy innocent lives.”

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys performs “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena, June 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

In court documents filed this summer, lawyers for Schuman and her father, Jerome Schuman, claimed their clients’ public statements are protected by the First Amendment and were not defamatory. Judge Nancy Allf denied the Schumans’ anti-SLAPP motion, allowing Carter’s counterclaim to move forward.

Allf agreed Carter’s legal team showed enough evidence to move forward with his counterclaim where he said the allegations against him are false and defamatory. The claim references the allegations against him as a “conspiracy,” documents said.

The Schumans’ appeal asks the higher court to review the lower court’s ruling. The appeal was filed Wednesday, records showed.

The anti-SLAPP law, which stands for strategic lawsuits against public participation, is intended to prevent one party from intimidating another in the legal process.

A document filed last week indicates the appeal did not involve “the possibility of [a] settlement.”

In a lawsuit filed in August, another woman accuses Carter of sexually assaulting her when she was 15 on multiple occasions in 2003, documents said. Carter’s attorneys said the case was brought to the police and dismissed as “meritless.”

Ruth and Schuman are named because they chose to identify themselves as victims of sexual assault. 8 News Now does not identify victims of sexual assault unless they choose to publicly come forward.

“We are confident that Nick Carter’s defamation suit against the Schumans will be dismissed by the Nevada Supreme Court,” attorney Jemma Dunn, who represents the Schumans, said in a statement. “The Schumans were sued only because they spoke out publicly and honestly to warn and protect the public about Nick Carter. The Schumans’ motion to dismiss the suit should have been granted to protect their fundamental constitutional right to free speech and so that others will not be intimidated into silence by the threat of baseless lawsuits.”

Carter’s attorney Dale Hayes Jr. sent the following statement: