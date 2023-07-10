LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson police department is shorthanded to the point it will not fully staff its new, $22.3 million substation, the 8 News Now Investigators learned Monday.

At the city’s first “Meet up with the Mayor,” Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and its new police chief, Hollie Chadwick, discussed the difficulty of filling 46 vacant positions within the police department. (The city’s website lists 58 “internal public safety opportunities.”)

“It’s important that we backfill some of the vacancies,” Chadwick told the roomful of Henderson citizens Monday, blaming retirements, waning interest in policework and the city’s lofty hiring standards for the four-dozen openings.

“You know, this is a very hard profession,” Chadwick said at the event, which was held at the city police department’s North Station.

But while Romero and Chadwick lamented the department’s difficulties in recruiting and retaining employees – including officers, whose starting salary is $57,387, or $27.59 per hour, working a four-day workweek – they discussed their plans to open the substation this fall.

“It’s a beautiful area command,” Chadwick said.

The command will house the department’s police academy and a new dispatch area, Chadwick said at the event. Without giving much detail, she said,” We will have patrol operating out that area command at certain times of the day.”

The city’s three police stations in Henderson – the North, East and West stations – operate around the clock, with lobby hours from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. When it opens, the substation will have limited operations.

“Staffing will be approached in a phased process,” a Henderson spokeswoman said in a statement.

The statement continued: “The Academy will move into the building first. Swing shift officers will operate out of the West Area Command at shift change. The front police desk will open in October and Dispatch will move into the building at the end of the year once all the radio towers are in place and operational.”

The statement provided clarity to an otherwise vague response to the 8 News Now Investigators’ questions about the substation. Romero, after her event with Chadwick, spoke with the media and could not say to what extent the city will staff the substation.

When asked if the city plans to staff the substation for all three shifts, covering an entire day, the mayor deferred to Chadwick, who had already left the meeting room and did not speak with the newspaper and television reporters in attendance.

“I don’t know yet,” Romero said. “That would be up to the chief to decide whether it’s needed in that area.”

Carrie Cox, the Henderson City Councilwoman from Ward III, told the 8 News Now Investigators that she and Chadwick are working to address the shortage. Cox was elected to her post after council approved construction of the substation.

“I believe the idea is, build it and they will come,” Cox said. “I think it was important to have a substation because we need it and we want to make sure that we’re giving our resources and the buildings that we need.”

But Cox cautioned that Henderson does not have enough staff to fully operate the substation.

“However, I do think, as we do our recruiting and we start getting more people into our academy, it’s going to be great.”

The substation, due to open this fall, is located near the Henderson airport at 2222 Via Inspirada.