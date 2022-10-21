LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nevada state senator and mayoral candidate’s son was arrested on charges including attempted murder following a shooting at her North Las Vegas home on Thursday night, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed.

Democratic State Sen. Pat Spearman is a long-time representative for the area in Carson City and is running in the race to become North Las Vegas’ next mayor.

Police arrested her son, Naonche Osborne, 21, around 6:45 p.m. following the shooting at the home in the 4100 block of Erinbird Avenue, near Elkhorn Road and Decatur Boulevard. The home is listed in Spearman’s name.

A man in his 40s was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound before he was taken to University Medical Center. He was last said to be in stable condition.

Police arrested Naonche Osborne, 21, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (NLVPD/KLAS)

Osborne initially ran away but was found shortly after, police said. He is facing charges of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, and firing a gun into an occupied vehicle or structure.

Spearman has represented District 1 in the state senate since 2012. The district covers most of North Las Vegas. She is serving her third and final term in the Senate.

Spearman became the first openly lesbian member of the Nevada Legislature.

She was scheduled to address the incident during a news conference at 3 p.m.

Osborne previously faced charges of carrying a concealed explosive, firearm or other weapon, records showed. The case was dismissed after he completed mental health treatment.