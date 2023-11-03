LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police said a sex worker allegedly beat an older man with limited mobility to near death inside a Las Vegas Strip hotel room, stealing thousands of dollars in the process, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

Napria Wilson, 26, faced charges of attempted murder, residential burglary and robbery, records said.

On Oct. 27, Metro police responded to a reported robbery at the Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. A security officer responded to a guest room, finding a man on the floor covered in blood. The man’s birth year, which was listed in a report, indicated he was in his late 60s.

The man, who uses a mobility scooter, told the officer “he had brought a ‘hooker’ to his room… and she beat him and robbed him,” police said. At the hospital, the man told police the woman, later identified as Wilson, “assaulted him and took his wallet.”

Police reviewed video surveillance, which they said showed Wilson walking out of a guest room and into an elevator. Wilson then left the property in a taxi.

The man told police he met Wilson on the casino floor and then went to his room.

“Once in the room, the [man] gave Wilson $500 cash for her services,” police said. “Wilson took the money and stayed in the room. After a couple of minutes, Wilson again asked [the man] for the money and [the man] stated, ‘I already gave it to you.’ Wilson began to get argumentative with [the man] and told him to give her the money again.”

The man told police he believed he was missing about $6,000 after the attack, officers said. The man’s injuries included a broken face and multiple facial fractures, police said. His face was left badly bruised and his eyes swollen shut, police said.

Police later contacted the taxi company, finding Wilson’s name and more video, they said.

“Wilson almost immediately vomits as she enters the cab,” police said about surveillance video from the vehicle. “Wilson apologizes to the driver and tells him she will pay him extra to get her ‘out of here’ and appears to pass him a $100 dollar bill from her purse.”

“Throughout the ride, Wilson seems panicked,” police said. “At the conclusion of the fare, Wilson exits the vehicle and tells the driver, ‘You never came here, this didn’t happen,’ and gives the driver what looks like an additional $200.”

The security team at MGM Resorts helped police find Wilson by matching her photo with other surveillance, police said.

Police arrested Wilson on Nov. 1 outside her Henderson apartment, police said.

During a court appearance on Nov. 2, Judge Rebecca Saxe set bail at $75,000. Wilson remained in custody at the Clark County jail as of Friday.

Prosecutors charged Wilson for soliciting or engaging in prostitution on Oct. 5, records showed.

In 2021, police arrested Wilson on charges of attempted murder and domestic battery. She later pleaded no contest to domestic battery charges where she avoided jail time.

In an unrelated case from May, two women are accused of luring a man to his Caesars Palace hotel room, robbing and murdering him. They were expected to go on trial next year.