LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lawyers have reached a settlement between the estate of late Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh and a man who identified himself as a longtime friend of the former Zappos CEO and financial manager, documents indicated.

Tony Lee, who said he was friends with Tony Hsieh for nearly 20 years, filed a lawsuit in 2021 for $7 million, documents said.

Tony Hsieh died in a house fire in November 2020 in Connecticut. He was 46. In December 2020, a judge named his father, Richard Hsieh, and brother, Andrew Hsieh, as special administrators of his estate, since the entrepreneur did not have a will. Andrew Hsieh is no longer an estate administrator.

Documents indicate Lee and all parties involved in the lawsuit reached a global settlement on March 7. Details of the settlement are not disclosed in the documents, though court records indicate a monetary judgment was made.

Lee declined working for Hsieh exclusively but provided “assistance” at times, involving business ventures in Las Vegas, the lawsuit said.

“Over the course of their relationship and on multiple occasions since 2003, Tony Hsieh would try to recruit Mr. Lee to work for him, including developing and running the Downtown Las Vegas project,” the lawsuit said. “On another occasion, in 2013, Tony Hsieh had also asked Mr. Lee to found an independent bank in the Las Vegas area that Tony Hsieh would finance. As recently as 2017, Tony Hsieh had asked Mr. Lee to be the founder of a ‘central bank’ for all Zappos cost center.”

In July 2020, Hsieh met with Lee in Park City, Utah, where, according to the lawsuit, Hsieh attempted to recruit Lee to “develop another community like downtown Las Vegas… but better,” the lawsuit said.

That August, Lee agreed to a $1.5 million salary to work for Hsieh, the lawsuit said, leaving his job as a financial manager in Texas. He also agreed to a five-year contract.

In January 2021, two months after Hsieh’s death, Lee was notified his contract was terminated. The lawsuit claims Lee is entitled to the rest of the payment in his contract.

District Court Judge Mark Denton ordered Lee’s lawsuit dismissed with prejudice.

In a court filing from last year, lawyers for Hsieh’s estate claimed “the balance on Tony’s line of credit ballooned to more than $250 million through a series of transactions.”

Lawyers for the parties involved have never replied to requests for comment.