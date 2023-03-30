Former Zappos CEO died in fire at 46 without will

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who claimed he was owed more than $12 million of late Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s wealth in a deal made on a Post-It note has settled with the former Zappos CEO’s estate, records showed.

Mark Evensvold worked as the director of operations and business development at Nacho Daddy, a restaurant chain Hsieh invested in, his lawsuit said.

Evensvold had also filed a creditor’s claim, which he voluntarily dismissed last week, records showed. The details of the settlement are not included in court documents.

At a meeting in 2019, Hsieh reportedly told Evensvold “that he would do whatever he could to make Evensvold a part-owner of Nacho Daddy,” the lawsuit said.

Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh speaks onstage at CinemaCon’s final day luncheon and special presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace on March 27, 2014, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

According to the creditor’s claim Evensvold, he was owed $12.5 million as part of a contract he entered with Hsieh at a Park City, Utah, property to help with bars, security and project management. His job brought in a $450,000 salary and a 20 percent interest in Nacho Daddy, the lawsuit said.

The claim, part of the legal probate process in cases where a person did not leave a will, included a copy of the Post-it note and a transcription of a conversation between Evensvold and Hsieh from August 2020.

Previous court filings have said the contract was on the note. In addition, Evensvold signed an independent contractor and confidentiality agreement in September 2020, the lawsuit said.

Previous court documents have estimated Hsieh’s wealth at $840 million. He was known to do dealings on Post-Its. Lawyers for Hsieh’s estate have repeatedly written in court documents that Hsieh did not have the mental capacity to sign off on contracts in the months and years leading up to his death.

Hsieh died in a house fire in November 2020 in Connecticut. He was 46.

Hsieh’s estate settled a similar claim earlier this month. Tony Lee, who said he was friends with Tony Hsieh for nearly 20 years, filed a lawsuit in 2021 for $7 million, documents said. Details of his settlement were also not publicly disclosed.

In a court filing from last year, lawyers for Hsieh’s estate claimed: “the balance on Tony’s line of credit ballooned to more than $250 million through a series of transactions.”

Lawyers for the parties involved have never replied to requests for comment. Hsieh helped revitalize downtown Las Vegas and is revered for his service to the community.