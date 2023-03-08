Alpine Motel fire killed 6, injured many others in 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A settlement has been reached between dozens of people suing the owner and operator of the Alpine Motel more than three years after a deadly fire killed six people.

In all, the global resolution involves nearly 60 plaintiffs and 18 defendants, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Wednesday indicated. Several lawsuits were consolidated into one case.

The fire on Dec. 21, 2019, ripped through the three-story motel in downtown Las Vegas, injuring more than a dozen people in addition to the six fatalities. An investigation revealed the fire started when someone was using their stove for heat. The flames quickly spread, filling other apartments with fire and heavy smoke.

Investigators walk through an interior corridor after a fire at a three-story apartment complex early Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. The fire was in first-floor unit of the Alpine Motel Apartments and its cause was under investigation, the department said. Authorities say multiple fatalities were reported and many more were injured. (AP Photo/David Becker)

According to several lawsuits, the building did not have working fire alarms or sprinklers.

The resolution indicates all parties except one agreed to settle all civil matters regarding the deadly fire.

The final settlement is confidential. Attorney Robert Murdock of Murdock & Associates filed the document Wednesday, records showed.

The fire at the Alpine Motel happened on Dec. 21, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

A judge will have to sign off on the resolution.

The property was sold and was being turned into lofts.

Prosecutors charged the motel’s owner with six counts of involuntary manslaughter. A preliminary hearing in his criminal case was scheduled to begin March 27.