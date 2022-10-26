LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge sentenced a Las Vegas man for the killing of an elderly woman 28 years ago. The victim’s daughter and four grandchildren, who have waited years for justice, were in the courtroom.

Christopher Mack, 45, who is currently imprisoned on unrelated charges, was sentenced to six years for the 1994 killing of 81-year-old Ada Priolo. Those years will be added to his current sentence.

Mack was 17 years old when Priolo was abducted and left to die. This is a case the 8 News Now Investigators have followed since Priolo’s body was discovered in the trunk of her car.

Mack took an Alford plea in the case which means he didn’t admit guilt but does acknowledge there’s enough evidence to get a guilty verdict.

Ada Priolo was killed in 1994.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police cold case detectives identified Mack as a suspect in 2019, 25 years after Priolo’s death.

Her family reported her missing after they became worried in August of 1994 when they hadn’t heard from her for two days. Her abandoned car was found in a church parking lot on Aug. 26, 1994, and her body was discovered in the trunk. Police said she was abducted from a grocery store parking lot after she went shopping near her home.

Police said she was left in the trunk to die in the triple-digit summer heat.