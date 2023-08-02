LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Tenants at an apartment complex for senior citizens are concerned about a broken elevator in a three-floor building.

The elevator had been broken for at least a week leaving some tenants with limited mobility unable to get to the ground floor, residents told the 8 News Now Investigators on Wednesday.

The Los Pecos Senior Apartments are located on Pecos Road near Russell Road.

“It just goes on, and on, and on,” Patricia Samuel, a third-floor tenant said. “So I’m really disturbed about that.”

Samuel and other tenants said that this was not the first time the elevator had been broken.

Another tenant who only provided her first name Stella is blind.

“Even if someone’s leading me, I. I can go down the steps. I’ll say, ‘Tell me where the rails is [sic],” she said. “But it’s very, very hard.”

A manager at the local office refused to speak with the 8 News Now Investigators, but provided a business card with the corporate name “GSL Properties.”

Attempts to reach the Oregon-based company on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

The company has a valid business license for the apartments, according to Clark County records.

The State of Nevada is responsible for inspecting elevators.

The 8 News Now Investigators reached out about recent inspections at the property.

A spokesperson said the inquiry was being looked into.