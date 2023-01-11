LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Remains discovered nearly 30 miles off the Maine coast in 2000 have been identified as that of a missing Las Vegas man, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Philip Kahn disappeared in July 2000, officials with Maine’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner said Wednesday. Kahn, who was 84 years old at the time, was later reported missing from Las Vegas.

Someone located the remains 27 miles off the Maine coast on July 24, 2000, the office said. Officials do not know why Kahn’s remains ended up in the Atlantic Ocean.

Kahn flew from Las Vegas to New York City that same month, officials said.

Over the past several years, the office worked to try to identify the remains through fingerprints and DNA. The FBI matched fingerprints and dental records from the remains to Kahn last year.