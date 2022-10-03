LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The convicted murderer who escaped from prison and who evaded authorities for several days is back behind bars at a maximum-security facility, records showed.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at the Southern Desert Correctional Center for the murder of Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, who was 24. The medium-security prison is about 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas in the rural community of Indian Springs.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera updated booking photo from Ely State Prison. (NDOC/KLAS)

As the 8 News Now Investigators first reported last week, Duarte-Herrera escaped from the prison on Friday, Sept. 23. Prison officials did not alert the public about his escape until Tuesday, Sept. 27 — two hours after the 8 News Now Investigators’ reporting.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Duarte-Herrera in the area of Owens and Eastern avenues around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Records indicate Duarte-Herrera is now serving his sentence at the Ely State Prison — the state’s maximum-security facility. While Duarte-Herrera did not receive a death sentence, the prison is the only one in Nevada with a death row and execution room.

Booking photo of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera taken on Sept. 28, 2022. Duarte-Herrera, 42, is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for murder. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Since Duarte-Herrera was taken into custody, now-former Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels resigned at Gov. Steve Sisolak’s request. Six corrections officers are also on paid administrative leave.

Duarte-Herrera used acid to help erode the area securing his cell window so he could climb out sometime Friday evening, sources first told the 8 News Now Investigators. He also created a cardboard dummy to leave in his cell.

The Department of Corrections has not issued a news release about the inmate’s capture.

Duarte-Herrera and Omar Rueda-Denvers were convicted in 2009 for killing Dorantes Antonio, who died when a bomb, hidden in a coffee cup, exploded at the Luxor Las Vegas. The incident happened at a parking garage at the hotel in 2007. Dorantes Antonio was Rueda-Denvers’s ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

Several people who were involved in his murder trial and conviction were not notified immediately, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.