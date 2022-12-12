Andre Dow, known as "Mac Minister," serving life sentences in connection with 2005 deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rapper convicted of double murder alleges he was wrongfully convicted and is fighting for a new trial.

Andre Dow also known as “Mac Minister,” is serving life sentences in connection with the 2005 deaths of two Kansas City rappers: Anthony “Fat Tone” Watkins and Jermaine “Cowboy” Aikens. Dow was convicted in 2008.

“They gave me four lives without the possibility of parole,” Dow said in a phone call with the 8 News Now Investigators from prison. “I don’t know who killed Fat Tone.”

Attorney Robert DeMarco filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus, alleging that Dow did not receive a fair trial and that prosecutors withheld information.

Lateef Gray, a former San Francisco prosecutor who knew Dow from the neighborhood where he grew up, heard Dow on a podcast proclaiming his innocence and decided to look into the case.

He said that he learned that witness Antoine Mouton who testified that Dow made incriminating statements to him in Las Vegas was actually in custody in Georgia at the time.

Mouton has since recanted his story.

Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo prosecuted the case and mentioned a date when Mouton had to have been in custody. DiGiacomo has since said that he made a mistake.

Gray told the 8 News Now Investigators that he believes Dow is innocent and that prosecutors were not forthcoming with information, including Mouton’s custody status and criminal history.

As Dow alleges his innocence in court, DiGiacomo continues to defend the murder conviction.

“I have the phone records and the 911 call establishing the timeline,” he testified.

In 2004, Bay Area rapper Mac Dre was killed in Kansas City, Missouri. There were rumors that Fat Tone was the shooter. However, police said the rumors were false.

Dow told the 8 News Now Investigators that he did not believe the rumors. In 2005, Dow invited Fat Tone to Las Vegas to meet Snoop Dogg. Dow is seen on surveillance video leaving a casino with Fat Tone and Cowboy. He claims they went their separate ways.

“I don’t know where they went, but he said he had some business to handle,” Dow said.

The bodies of Fat Tone and Cowboy were found near a construction site. A car that prosecutors argue was connected to the scene was found torched in California two days later. Investigators also pointed to Dow’s link to his co-defendant Jason Mathis and a woman who was found murdered in California later that year before Dow was in custody.

Dow was featured on “America’s Most Wanted” and taken into custody.

“If he didn’t pull the trigger, he’s just as guilty as the person that did pull the trigger, cause he set it up,” Lamont “Marlo Boss” Williams, the cousin of Fat Tone said.

“He’s most definitely behind it so yes, most definitely… I’ll say it a thousand times. I’ll say it to his face a thousand times,” Williams said.

Dow was being housed at High Desert State Prison.

Clark County District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt is expected to make a decision regarding Dow’s case.