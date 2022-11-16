LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge ordered Los Angeles-based rapper Blueface to be held on $50,000 in connection with attempted murder from October.

Police arrested Blueface, 25, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Oct. 8.

The victim said he was shot outside of Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club on Windy Road off the Las Vegas Strip, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Wednesday said. The victim said he recognized Porter in the venue and had spoken “with him earlier in the night.”

The victim said he made a joke about Porter “speaking with some females in a cheap vehicle,” documents said. He was then hit multiple times.

Police obtained video evidence, which showed the men talking to each other before the fight, documents said.

“It appears that words were exchanged and a black male adult in dark clothing aggressively approaches [the victim’s] truck reaching towards his waistband area,” documents said. “[The victim] accelerates in his truck, and a black male adult in a hooded sweatshirt brandishes a handgun and discharges what appears to be two rounds at the vehicle.”

“[The victim] was attempting to leave in his truck after the fight and stated the males may have thought he was ‘going for a gun’ and started shooting at him in his truck,” the documents said.

A woman in the area then picked up the two cartridge cases, documents said.

Police said Porter had entered the club about 5 minutes before the shooter and had gone through a metal detector, documents said.

Police also said the man in the surveillance matched photos Blueface posted on Instagram on the night of the shooting. Cell phone records also showed Blueface in Las Vegas at the time, they said.

The victim was hit in his hand and survived.

Blueface remained in custody as of Wednesday evening.

In court Wednesday, prosecutors noted Porter skipped court on a charge of driving with an expired license plate. The charge was from 2020.