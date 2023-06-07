LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested rapper Blueface as he was walking into a Las Vegas courthouse Wednesday on a new charge of robbery, his lawyers confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators.

Last November, Las Vegas Metro police arrested the 26-year-old Los Angeles-based performer, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, on an attempted murder charge. A judge later released him on $50,000 bail.

While walking into court for a preliminary hearing on that charge, Porter was taken into custody on the new charge, his attorneys Lisa Rasmussen and Kristina Wildeveld said.

“We do not have any information about the new case but we are told that this involves taking a cell phone from a woman at the Palms casino,” his attorneys told 8 News Now. “We look forward to defending him in court in both of these cases.”

Specific details from police on the robbery charge were unavailable Wednesday. Court records showed the case was filed Wednesday. Blueface was due to appear in court on the robbery charge Thursday morning. He remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on the new charge ahead of that hearing.

Police have accused Porter of shooting at another man outside of a gentlemen’s club in October 2022.

The shooting victim said he was shot outside of Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club on Windy Road off the Las Vegas Strip, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained last year said. The victim said he recognized Porter in the venue and had spoken “with him earlier in the night.”

Blueface faces at least two civil cases related to the alleged shooting. Porter’s attorneys have asked a judge to pause that civil case as his criminal proceedings move forward.