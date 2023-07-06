LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a man accused of torturing and killing his wife.

Anthony Clark, 39, is accused of murdering Latonia Clark, 41 last March after physically abusing her for at least nine months before her death. In court documents filed on July 5, prosecutors pointed to the brutality of the alleged crimes.

A grand jury indicted Clark on 10 charges including murder with the use of a deadly weapon, mayhem, sexual assault resulting in substantial bodily harm, domestic battery by strangulation, three counts of battery domestic violence with substantial bodily harm, and three counts of child abuse or neglect.

Prosecutors accuse Clark of using a butane lighter, a taser, and blunt or sharp force objects to repeatedly strike his wife on or around the head and body for several hours causing her death, according to court documents.

“Defendant’s torture of Latonia Clark resulted in numerous contusions, lacerations, fractures, hemorrhages to her entire body,” prosecutors wrote.

The couple’s two children were in the home and heard the beatings, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors wrote that the couple’s children “listened to and/or were witnesses to Defendant’s savage torture and beating of their mother for approximately five to seven hours from the late evening hours into the following morning.”

Clark is accused of sexually assaulting his wife. He also cut or bit off part of her ear, prosecutors wrote.

Within the nine months leading up to the alleged murder, Clark physically abused his wife by hitting her and strangling her, according to prosecutors.

Clark is expected back in court on July 18. He is currently in the Clark County Detention Center.

Nevada’s last execution was in 2006.

To reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline, call 800-799-7233.