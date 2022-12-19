LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Power was shut off to the Apex Apartments on Thursday night while the weather lingered around freezing temperatures. The 8 News Now Investigators learned that the power bill for the apartment complex had not been paid.

Amy Erwin, who lives in one of the units, said Friday that she and her son struggled to stay warm throughout the night.

“We slept in the cold, like he was buried under like three or four blankets last night and had long underwear, the whole nine yards. I was sitting out here with a scarf and a hat on,” Erwin said.

The power came back on before 11 a.m. on Friday, according to Erwin.

The Apex Apartments, located on Twain Avenue near Maryland Parkway, have a troubled history. The property has been operating without a license, according to Clark County. In April 2022, the County filed a lawsuit against California-based Pro-Residential Services which purchased the property in January 2021. The County cited multiple homicides on the property, numerous calls for service and help from police, and other dangerous conditions.

While tenants have been evicted, the owners have collected COVID-19 rental relief money. A judge has given the owners of the Apex Apartments numerous chances to clean the property up. Since the lawsuit was filed, the outside of the property has been painted and other exterior repairs have been made.

After tenants were evicted and most squatters had been removed, most units have been boarded up.

Erwin said that she hadn’t paid rent for months, but claimed that she has a pending rental assistance application. She told the 8 News Now Investigators that she lost her job but landed a new one set to begin on Monday.

“You just kind of fly under the radar and hope it doesn’t get bad, hope that the electric is on,” she said.

Much of Erwin’s unit does not have carpet. Erwin said her son asked if their home would have power for his eleventh birthday on Friday

“I’m like, ‘I hope so,’” Erwin said.

The next court date is set for January 10.

NV Energy will not shut the power off if the temperature is 15 degrees or below, according to an NV Energy spokesperson.

The 8 News Now Investigators reached out to representatives at Pro-Residential and did not receive a response.