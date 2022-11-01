LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police were conducting a raid Tuesday at the Boulevard Mall over allegations at least one store was selling counterfeit items, including prescriptions, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

The mall, located near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, is home to El Mercado, where illegal drugs and counterfeit merchandise were being sold, according to General Manager and Vice President Timo Kuusela.

Several police agencies were at the mall on Tuesday afternoon. Kuusela said officials arrived around noon to serve a search warrant and arrested two people.

Kussela said that law enforcement asked him several months ago for information regarding certain vendors in El Mercado.

Four businesses were raided in total, according to Kuusela. The mall stayed open throughout the raid.

