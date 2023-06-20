LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Connecticut police officer who was drunk and speeding in a rented Rolls Royce when it crashed near the Las Vegas Strip, killing a fellow officer, pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Robert Ferraro, 37, of East Haven, Connecticut, agreed to plead guilty to one count of driving under the influence resulting in death.

Metro police said the New Haven police officer was drunk in the September 2021 crash. Ferraro lost control of the rented car near Decatur Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road, police said.

The car rolled, killing 35-year-old officer Joshua Castellano, who was in the front passenger seat, police said. Ferraro and Castellano were on vacation along with two other officers.

Officer Castellano (New Haven Police Dept. / KLAS)

The Rolls Royce collided with a car that was waiting in a private driveway to enter the road. The Rolls Royce then collided with several utility poles, trees and a fire hydrant. Police said the Rolls Royce entered the intersection “at a high rate of speed,” causing its suspension to bottom out, “sending sparks flying from the undercarriage.”

No passengers were wearing seat belts, police said. Ferraro and the four other passengers in the car all suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said.

A Metro patrol officer noted Ferraro “had watery eyes and a strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath and person,” an arrest report said.

“They were the Starsky and Hutch type, you know, cops that were always together,” Ferraro’s attorney, Gabriel Grasso, said after his arrest. “This is not a bad cop situation. This is a tragic situation where he lost his best friend, partner, brother, however you want to put it, so he’s devasted.”

Ferraro had been placed on administrative leave while the New Haven Police Department conducted its own investigation. His employment as of Tuesday was unclear.

A judge will formally sentence Ferraro in November. He faces two to 20 years in prison. He was not eligible for probation.

Ferraro was allowed to return to Connecticut as his criminal case progressed. He appeared via video for his Tuesday hearing and was ordered to return to Nevada to self-surrender.

As part of the deal, prosecutors will not make a recommendation to a judge about a possible sentence.