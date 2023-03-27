LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police were investigating an attack reportedly involving an ax on Monday afternoon on Las Vegas Boulevard, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

The assault and battery was reported around 1 p.m. near Charleston Boulevard. A person unknown to the victim cut her head with the weapon, sources said.

The woman, who was bleeding, refused medical treatment when officers arrived, sources said.

Police were attempting to locate a suspect. There was no indication the suspect was believed to be considered dangerous.

No other information was available.