NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New photos show the bedrooms and garage where a trio allegedly kept two children captive, leading one to escape from a second-floor window.

Addy Gonzales appeared to try to avoid 8 News Now’s camera while leaving the Regional Justice Center on Monday.

Gonzales and her boyfriend, Daniel Omezcua were indicted by a grand jury on 27 charges including child abuse and false imprisonment, according to court records. The mother of Gonzales, Maria Pasarin, was indicted on 28 charges, records showed.

Photos shown to a grand jury inside this bedroom. (KLAS)

The trio kept Gonzales’s adopted niece and nephew locked up in their North Las Vegas home for extended periods of time, according to Clark County prosecutors.

Neighbors called police after the teen girl was seen trying to escape from the second-floor window to get water last November.

Addy Gonzales, Maria Pasarin and Daniel Omezcua each face charges of child abuse and false imprisonment. (NLVPD/KLAS)

The teen and her brother testified in front of the grand jury that they were kept locked in the garage or bedroom without food or water. The teen girl said that she was held captive for three to four months during the COVID-19 pandemic. Police found her in a room with deadbolts on both sides, and buckets for bathroom use.

Gonzales has been a family learning advocate at the Clark County School District since 2005. She is now suspended on unpaid leave, according to a district spokesperson. The teen girl testified that her aunt most recently worked at Ruby Thomas Elementary School.

Photos shown to a grand jury include this image of a door. (KLAS)

The trio appeared in front of Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones on Monday morning. Their lawyers were prepared to argue that the defendants should remain out of custody in lieu of bail.

In a “Motion to Recall Arrest Warrant,” attorneys point out that all three defendants go to church, are not a danger to the community, and also have community ties.

The matter has been delayed to March 6. In the meantime, the defendants will remain out of custody.

The teen boy who is now an adult testified that his aunt had enrolled him in the Army. A worker for Child Protective Services testified that she has an open case to work with the teen girl.

If you suspect child abuse or neglect, you are urged to report it. More information can be found here: https://dcfs.nv.gov/Tips/CA/ChildAbuse/