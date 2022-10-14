LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A civil lawsuit filed Friday against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara includes photographs of the alleged beating of a man outside of a Las Vegas nightclub and asks a jury to award the victim $10 million.

Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men face criminal charges connected to the incident outside of a Strip nightclub on Feb. 5 during the NFL Pro Bowl weekend.

A civil lawsuit filed Friday against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara includes photographs of the alleged beating of a man outside of a Las Vegas nightclub. (District court/KLAS)

Darnell Greene filed the lawsuit in a Louisiana court, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Friday. The filing includes a request for compensatory and punitive damages.

Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee is representing Greene. Kamara is the only defendant named in the lawsuit.

Greene told Las Vegas Metro police that he was waiting outside an elevator at Drai’s Nightclub alongside a group of people, including the four suspects. When the elevator doors opened, Kamara put his hand on the victim’s chest to stop him from entering the elevator, police said.

According to police, after the victim pushed Kamara’s hand off his chest, Kamara shoved him before another suspect, identified as Lammons, punched Greene and knocked him back against a wall.

“Immediately after the vicious beating, Kamara bragged about it with a member of his group, stating, “I connected with the [expletive]’s jaw so hard,” the lawsuit filed Friday claims.

Videos and an audio recording taken in an SUV after the reported assault have not been released. The lawsuit includes still images from surveillance video and transcription of the recording.

“[Kamara] chased Greene down the hall and proceeded to strike him multiple times until he was knocked to the ground,” the lawsuit claimed. “At no point during the attack did Greene hit, punch, or push Kamara or any of his associates.”

Police reviewed video of the incident, writing in a report, “the story is exactly like how [the victim] describes the attack.” Police said the video shows Kamara pushing the victim and punching him in the face, the report said.

Greene retained Buzbee this summer. Greene continues to seek medical treatment for his injuries, Buzbee said in the lawsuit.

Buzbee also noted the NFL has not suspended Kamara nor taken any “corrective action.” The NFL has not commented on the incident.

8 News Now has asked Kamara’s attorney for comment on the lawsuit.

A hearing in the criminal case was scheduled for Nov. 9.