LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is an online petition to try to prevent Nathan Chasing Horse from being released from custody. The “Dances with Wolves” actor remains in the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas where he has been in custody since his arrest on Jan. 30.

Chasing Horse, 46, has not posted the $300,000 bail previously set for his release.

The “Imprison Nathan Chasing Horse for his crimes against Humanity” petition on Change.org had more than 1,100 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of people who still have fear of retaliation and/or spiritual abuse,” Allison Renville, a Lakota media consultant told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Chasing Horse was indicted by a grand jury in Clark County for 19 charges. This includes 10 counts of sexual assault against a minor under the age of 16, six counts of sexual assault, along with open and gross lewdness, first-degree kidnapping of a minor, and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Chasing Horse also is the leader of a cult known as “The Circle,” and claims to be a “Medicine Man,” according to Las Vegas Metro Police.

Chasing Horse appeared briefly in North Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday morning before the indictment was officially announced in Clark County District Court.

Supporters of Chasing Horse were in North Las Vegas while Renville and several others, including representatives from the Las Vegas Indian Center were present to show support for the alleged victims.

“It’s really devastating to see the amount of exploitation that he’s capable of doing to our culture and you know how much trauma he’s really caused a lot of people,” Renville said.

Renville is a tribal member who traveled from South Dakota. “You know it’s important to bear witness to these types of things because we are the ones who are affected the most,” she said.

Chasing Horse is accused of victimizing indigenous women and children for two decades as he traveled throughout the United States and Canada to attend events like Pow Wows and perform ceremonies.

According to the indictment, the grand jury considered evidence involving two alleged victims, and the alleged crimes are believed to have occurred between 2014 and 2020. Chasing Horse is also accused of having a large amount of psychedelic mushrooms.

If Chasing Horse posts bond, he is required to wear a GPS bracelet, stay away from minors, and abstain from drugs and alcohol.

The next court appearance for Chasing Horse in Clark County is set for March 1.

Chasing Horse also faces federal charges along with warrants in Montana and Canada. He also has previously been banned from several Native American reservations.

On Saturday, there is an event scheduled in Las Vegas to show support for his alleged victims and provide resources. The “MMIW Gathering: Reclaim Your Power Resource Fair” will be held on Feb. 25 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Las Vegas Indian Center at 2300 W. Bonanza Road. Security will be present, according to organizers.

MMIW stands for “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.”