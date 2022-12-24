LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

The casino is in the J.W. Marriott near the Summerlin Parkway.

Police were working to determine if Saturday’s robbery was connected to others across the Las Vegas valley.

A suspect robbed the cage at the Silverton Castino on Tuesday morning before leaving in a taxi cab, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

The person was described as a male suspect wearing a face covering.

8 News Now was working to get more information.

Stay with 8 News Now and 8newsnow.com as this story develops.