LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Pennsylvania man accused of killing his wife and traveling to Las Vegas was arrested Tuesday at a hotel eating breakfast, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

Franverlys Zambrano Briceno was reported missing last week, police told Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA-TV. She was found dead on New Year’s Day from a gunshot wound.

Her husband, Arthur Guty, 55, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday, records said.

Metro police arrested Guty at a hotel on Paradise Road near Desert Inn Road, records said. Police said Guty had a large amount of money with him.

During a hearing Thursday, a judge ordered Guty extradited to Pennsylvania within 30 days.