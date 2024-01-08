LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since its construction in 1983, none of the several owners of the four-unit apartment building, condemned Friday after a partial roof collapse, ever applied for a building permit, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

According to information from Clark County, the current owners of 6937 Issac Avenue must now hire a structural engineer and a licensed contractor to address the physical issues behind the collapse. The damage to the building displaced 14 residents Friday, after the fire department rescued several tenants from the second floor and cordoned off the structure.

Volunteers from the Red Cross were on-site counseling those residents and trying to find them temporary housing.

Information from Clark County outlines several violations — from 2011, 2014, and 2020. Two of those complaints have no details on record. The most recent dealt with a leaking fire hydrant, documents say. All of those cases are closed, the county told the 8 News Now Investigators.

An additional complaint from June 2023 said that homeless people were “squatting” in the building and amassing “excessive trash.” At the time, documents reveal, only one unit was occupied.

The county’s revelation that none of the owners — including the current owners — have ever applied for a building permit, means that if the roof was ever repaired or replaced, it was done so without proper approval. Alternatively, if the roof was never repaired or replaced since 1983, that means the existing roof is 40 years old.

One of those displaced tenants, Katherine Lusk, was hoping to leave her first-floor apartment prior to the roof collapse. She said the building and her apartment are in terrible condition.

“The people who own the building just never want to come fix it or do anything to it,” Katherine Lusk who was displaced said.