LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A correctional officer is accused of planning to smuggle cell phones to inmates at a Nevada state prison.

Christopher Pena, a senior correctional officer at High Desert State Prison, faces seven felony counts. Criminal investigators arrested Pena at the Office of the Inspector General on May 17, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Pena admitted that he had items in his garage and attic of his North Las Vegas home that he was going to smuggle to inmates, according to an arrest report. Criminal investigators reported finding seven cell phones “among other illicit items.”

Pena stated that he received cell phones from various people connected to current inmates, according to the report.

In this April 15, 2015, file photo, is High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

High Desert State Prison is the largest Nevada Department of Corrections facility. It is located in Indian Springs, which is approximately a 45-minute drive north of Las Vegas.

Pena was released on his own recognizance by Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Rebecca Saxe, according to court records. He was ordered to stay out of trouble and to stay away from High Desert State Prison. A status check is scheduled for June 22.

Pena was hired by the Department of Corrections in 2019. He is currently on paid administrative leave. A department spokesman said that Pena will now go through a state administrative process due to his arrest.

The 8 News Now Investigators have learned that the investigation is ongoing.

