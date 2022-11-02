PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nye County clerk submitted a proposal to the Nevada Secretary of State’s office on Wednesday to begin hand-counting ballots again, according to county clerk Mark Kampf.

The hand count came to a halt on Thursday, Oct. 27, after Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske sent a letter to the county saying that it must stop immediately. The Nevada Supreme Court ruled that the process violated orders prohibiting the early release of voting results after the ACLU of Nevada filed an emergency motion arguing that observers could access voting results.

Volunteers began the hand count the day before on Wednesday, October 26.

Kampf told the 8 News Now Investigators that the proposal submitted included that the hand count would be done in silence. Talliers would read results from ballots and then record them, and results would be verified by a “ballot control ream,” according to Kampf.

He also said that observers would be able to watch the process in a setting different from where the first two days of the hand count took place.

The 8 News Now Investigators observed the hand count on Thursday. No outside cameras or any kind of recording was allowed.

Volunteers were divided into groups of five. In each room, one person would announce the results read from a paper ballot, another person sitting next to the announcer would verify that the announcer was reading the results correctly, and three people would tally the results on paper.

In a final tally, if the results were different, the group went back to the results for that specific candidate to redo the process. Out of 25 ballots reporter Vanessa Murphy observed, four were mismatched and then fixed.

Tabulation machines remained the primary method of determining the vote, Kampf said.

In March, the Nye County Commission asked then-Nye County Clerk Sandra Merlino to implement paper ballots. Merlino later resigned. Kampf, who had previously said Trump won the 2020 election, took over.