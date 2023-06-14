LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nathan Chasing Horse used his position as a self-proclaimed “Medicine Man” to sexually abuse individuals who had placed their trust in him, according to the Tsuut’Ina Nation Police Service.

The police department, located in Canada near Calgary, is the latest to pursue charges against the “Dances with Wolves” actor as first reported by the 8 News Now Investigators on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the police department held an in-person and virtual press conference about four new warrants for Chasing Horse.

“We had a lot of collaboration with our Las Vegas partners in relation to some of the evidence brought forward and there is no question that he is guilty of those,” Sgt. Nancy Farmer said.

Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Nathan Chasing Horse appeared in court for the second time after his arrest on charges of sexual assault and human trafficking. (AP Photo/Ty O’Neil)

The 47-year-old “Dances with Wolves” actor is expected to face a total of nine counts including three counts of sexual exploitation, four counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference with a person under the age of 16 and one count of removal of a child from Canada under the age of 16. The arrest warrants are supported by Alberta Prosecution Services, according to police.

Chasing Horse is accused of victimizing indigenous underage girls and women as he traveled throughout the United States and Canada for at least two decades for native ceremonies.

“We need to support our victims as they come forward in speaking their truth and some of these offenses have happened so many years ago,” Farmer said. She would not specify how many alleged victims there are in connection to the charges that her department has pursued so far.

At least one allegation dates back to 2005. Farmer confirmed that there was a previous investigation. She said that there was not enough evidence to pursue charges at the time, but the case was recently reopened.

The Tsuut’Ina Nation Police Service referred to significant planning between prosecutors of different jurisdictions including in Keremeo, British Columbia; Montana and Nevada.

In Nevada, Chasing Horse is charged with 18 counts in connection with alleged sexual abuse against two women. The criminal case is on hold while Chasing Horse awaits a decision from the Nevada Supreme Court. He filed an appeal arguing for the charges against him to be dropped.

Chasing Horse’s defense attorney Kristy Holston argued that prosecutors failed to present evidence that both women did not consent to sexual encounters.

On Feb. 22, a grand jury in Clark County indicted Chasing Horse for a total of 19 counts. This included 10 counts of sexual assault against a minor under the age of 16, six counts of sexual assault, along with open and gross lewdness, first-degree kidnapping of a minor, and trafficking in a controlled substance.

On April 7, Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny dismissed the drug charge. While Las Vegas Metro Police reported seizing a significant amount of magic mushrooms, Kierny wrote in a six-page order that there was no testimony at all about who lived in the home.

“Nor was there any evidence connecting the defendant to the mushrooms, as opposed to another person who resided in that home,” Kierny wrote. “For that reason, Count 19 is hereby dismissed.”

In an exclusive interview with the 8 News Now Investigators, Corena Leone, formerly Corena Chasing Horse, said that Chasing Horse first sexually assaulted her when she was 14 years old. She said that she was seeking his help from the self-proclaimed “Medicine Man” to help heal her mother who had cancer.

“What happened there was rape and there’s no other label to put on it,” Leone, now 25, said during the interview. “He is a narcissist and he knowingly does what he does and he doesn’t have any remorse for it. What he did, he knows what he did.”

At the age of 16, Leone said that Chasing Horse asked her mother if she could be his wife. Her mother told the 8 News Now Investigators that as a follower of Chasing Horse and a member of his alleged cult known as “The Circle” at the time, she thought his request was an honor. Leone told the 8 News Now Investigators that after years of physical, sexual and mental abuse, she was able to escape.

One count is in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an adult woman.

Las Vegas Metro police investigated Chasing Horse and executed a search warrant at his North Las Vegas home where he lived with several wives in January. He was taken into custody and has remained in the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. His bail was set at $300,000.

The 8 News Now Investigators have learned that similar allegations against Chasing Horse have previously been made, but did not result in an arrest.

The Las Vegas case is the first of several to move forward against Chasing Horse. He also has previously been banned from several reservations.

Chasing Horse also faces previous warrants in Canada and Montana, along with federal charges in the United States. After his arrest in Nevada, several investigations in other jurisdictions were both opened and/or reopened as more women throughout the U.S. and Canada came forward.

As of Wednesday, it was unknown whether Chasing Horse would be extradited.

To contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline, call 1-800-656-4673.