New resort is 'structurally sound' with no issues, county, spokesperson say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Contrary to rumors spreading online, glass panels were not falling from the new Fontainebleau Las Vegas, which was scheduled to open in December, county officials and a hotel spokesperson said.

The glass-clad 67-story resort and casino was scheduled to open in December after more than a decade of delays.

Last week, strong winds knocked over a piece of scaffolding, which collided with part of the building’s glass curtainwall, a county spokesperson told the 8 News Now Investigators. A small portion of glass then fell onto the pool deck below.

“The glass was broken due to being impacted by scaffolding parts and not because of panels ‘falling out’ of their secured position,” the county spokesperson said. “The damage was discovered the next morning as that shift began.”

“Fontainebleau Las Vegas is structurally sound with no known deficiencies in the building,” a hotel spokesperson said. “All aspects of the project have been designed, constructed, and inspected in accordance with all applicable codes. Construction remains on pace in advance of our grand opening on December 13, 2023, pending regulatory approval.”

Fontainebleau was hosting a five-day job fair from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29 to fill more than 1,500 positions. Eventually, the property will hire 6,500 employees before opening in December.