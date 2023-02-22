LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A recording from the SUV carrying New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara after a beating outside of a Las Vegas nightclub includes the football player saying, “I connected with the [expletive]’s jaw so hard,” court documents and a copy of the surveillance obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators on Wednesday said.

Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men face criminal charges connected to the incident on Feb. 5, 2022, during the NFL Pro Bowl weekend. Lammons was with the Kansas City Chiefs at the time.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

A Clark County grand jury indicted Kamara, Lammons, Darrin Christopher Young and Percy Harris last week after seeing the videos, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported. Each faces charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, documents said. Harris is identified in court documents as Kamara’s manager.

Las Vegas Metro police obtained video from the limo transporting Kamara, the three other men, and several women, as part of its investigation.

A still image from the limo surveillance video appears to show Chris Lammons getting into the car. (KLAS)

The 8 News Now Investigators published video from the alleged battery on Tuesday. The victim, Darnell Greene, told Las Vegas Metro police that he was waiting outside an elevator at Drai’s After Hours nightclub alongside a group of people, including the four suspects. The nightclub is in the basement of the Cromwell.

The group started their night at the Wynn Las Vegas and then went to Drai’s, the limo driver told the grand jury. The driver picked up the group from a hotel garage and then drove them to the Vdara.

The limo video appears to show Kamara sitting in a seat behind the driver. Young appears to be sitting in the front passenger seat. Kamara refers to that person as “D” — as in Darrin — in the video and the man responds by calling him “Alvin.”

A still image from surveillance of Alvin Kamara getting into a limo while leaving Drai’s After Hours. (KLAS)

The limo driver told the grand jury Kamara was seated behind him and Harris was seated in the back of the Cadillac Escalade, documents said. It appeared a woman was sitting on Lammons in the middle row.

“Alvin, you trippin’ bro,” Young said in the video. “You can’t be in the doing that. The wrong [expletive] gets you – there will be a lawsuit.”

A witness told the grand jury Alvin Kamara was seated behind the limo driver, wearing the gray-hooded sweatshirt. (KLAS)

The grand jury indictment said Lammons hit “Greene in the head, neck or upper chest” and that Kamara then “charged [Greene] in order to strike and/or punch [him] about the head, neck, chest, upper back, and/or torso area.”

Kamara and Lammons played in the 2022-2023 season.

Greene has filed a civil lawsuit in Louisiana, asking for $10 million in damages. He suffered an orbital fracture and other injuries, which caused him to have shoulder surgery.

“The state has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara,” his attorneys David Chesnoff, Drew Findling and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement last week. “He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident.” An attorney for Lammons did not immediately return a request for comment.

“We do not comment on the status of ongoing matters and cases that include pending law enforcement and legal activity,” an NFL spokesperson said Wednesday. “We continue to monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review of the Personal Conduct Policy.”

The indictment means the criminal case will bypass Las Vegas Justice Court and immediately move to district court. A judge set a court date for March 2.