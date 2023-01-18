LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevada State Police arrested a driver accused of leading them on a multi-state chase who attempted to hit a trooper and was later found with methamphetamine, documents said.

The chase, which happened Jan. 3, involved several events over nearly half a day, was not publicly reported until Wednesday when the 8 News Now Investigators obtained documents pertaining to it.

Jeffrey Hair, 36, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, DUI, and other drug-related and traffic-related charges, records showed.

On Jan. 3 around 1 p.m., a Nevada State Police Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop Hair for speeding, documents said. The trooper “was not able to catch up to the vehicle” before it went into Bullhead City, Arizona, documents said.

Around 9:30 p.m. that same day, dispatchers received a call about the same driver “doing donuts in the street” on Needles Highway, documents said.

“The driver had pulled up next to the person reporting and told him, ‘You live here. You should get out of here,’” documents said.

Around 10 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop the driver on Needles Highway. During that attempt, the “driver attempted to run down the trooper” in the incident, documents said.

Several troopers then attempted to find the driver. Troopers found the car stopped on Needles Highway, but the driver soon sped off, police said. The driver then made several U-Turns and pointed what troopers believed to be a pistol at them, documents said.

The pursuit continued toward California before the driver made another U-Turn heading northbound, police said. The pursuit eventually went into Bullhead City. Police there attempted to chase the driver but lost them, troopers said.

A trooper returning to work later spotted the car just before midnight in Nevada, police said. Troopers deployed several rounds of spike strips, but deflated the car’s front tires, they said.

The car eventually got stuck in some sand, police said.

During a search, police said they found methamphetamine in Hair’s wallet.

Troopers booked Hair into the Clark County Detention Center. A judge set bail at $95,000.