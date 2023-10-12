LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Supreme Court was scheduled to hear arguments in former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s case against the NFL on Nov. 7, the court’s docket said Thursday.

“This court has determined that oral argument may be of assistance in resolving this matter,” a filing posted Wednesday said.

Gruden resigned from the Raiders on Oct. 11, 2021, after emails surfaced showing he used racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. A New York Times investigation revealed Gruden had not only used racist comments in an email in 2011, but had regularly used derogatory language in emails during his employment with ESPN.

The NFL appealed to the high court after a Clark County District Court judge sided with Gruden in the NFL’s request for arbitration in Gruden’s lawsuit against the league.

Lawyers for the NFL have pushed to settle Gruden’s lawsuit through arbitration — and not the public process of discovery. That process would likely reveal how and who leaked Gruden’s emails and other business-related information. The discovery process could also reveal other information the NFL seeks to keep confidential.

Gruden filed the lawsuit against the NFL and its commissioner, Roger Goodell, in November 2021, over what he called his “forced” resignation the month before. Lawyers for the league have claimed Gruden “consistently” sent “derogatory emails” while he led the team, court filings the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed last year indicated.

Gruden signed a $100 million contract with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2018. According to the lawsuit, he is not being paid the remaining balance on the contract, which runs through 2027. His lawyers also write Gruden is losing out on endorsement deals, including one with footwear company Skechers.

In August 2022, Gruden said he was “ashamed” about the emails.