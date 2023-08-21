PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — A Nye County deputy sheriff faces federal charges connected to an alleged scheme to arrest the former CEO of an electric and broadband company and then post Facebook press releases about the false arrest, according to court documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed.

Capt. David Boruchowitz, 42, appeared in federal court Friday on charges of deprivation of rights under the color of law, wire fraud and perjury, prosecutors said. Boruchowitz pleaded not guilty and a judge released him on a personal recognizance bond, records showed.

According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, Boruchowitz and others made “numerous misrepresentations and omissions of material fact as part of a scheme to defraud and fraudulently deprive” former Valley Electric Association CEO Angela Evans of her job.

Boruchowitz allegedly lied to obtain search warrants at the electric company’s offices and then “arrested Evans based on the false allegations” that she embezzled, documents said. Boruchowitz then had Evans falsely arrested while “knowing misrepresenting and omitting material facts in the search warrant affidavit” and in a declaration of arrest, prosecutors said.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office, which posted video press releases on incidents under the prior sheriff, then published four videos about the search, arrest, and finally, the district attorney’s decision not to file charges, prosecutors said. Three of the four videos remained published as of Monday.

“The Nye County Sheriff’s Office conducts investigations and makes arrests based on probable cause and submits the case to the district attorney for prosecution,” a video posted in December 2019 and cited in court documents said. “We operate separately from them. In the case of Angela Evans, she was arrested based on probable cause after a review of the evidence against her.”

“According to the indictment, Boruchowitz made false statements and omitted material facts in order to obtain the court documents under false pretenses as part of a broader plan to get the CEO fired from her job at VEA,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege Boruchowitz had “personal interests” in a petition to recall Evans from the company’s board, documents said. They add Boruchowitz then allegedly perjured himself during a February 2021 interview.

It was unclear Monday how many other people could be involved in the allegations. Documents said members of a federal grand jury, which handed down the indictment, were aware of “others known and unknown” who are part of the federal investigation.

Boruchowitz’s public defender did not immediately return a request for comment.

A trial was scheduled to begin Oct. 16.