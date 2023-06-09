LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Board of Pharmacy has several investigations underway regarding the sale of substances marketed as semaglutide for weight loss, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. This is the result of several complaints received.

The Food and Drug Administration recently issued a warning to alert patients after it received “adverse event reports after patients used compounded semaglutide.”

There are only three semaglutide medications approved by the FDA. Ozempic and Mounjaro are only approved for type 2 diabetes.

In 2021, the FDA approved Wegovy for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related condition. They include high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol for use in addition to reduced caloric intake and increased physical activity.

Semiglutide medications Ozempic and Wegovy are both listed on the FDA’s shortages list. While compounders may be allowed to prepare a compounded version of a drug that is in shortage if it meets certain FDA requirements, there is a concern that some people may be mixing the wrong substances, according to the FDA.

The Nevada State Board of Pharmacy is working with the FDA to try to make sure that the substances that are being sold are legitimate and safe.

“Patients should be aware that some products sold as ‘semaglutide’ may not contain the same active ingredient as FDA-approved semaglutide products and may be salt formulations,” the FDA stated. “Products containing these salts, such as semaglutide sodium and semaglutide acetate, have not been shown to be safe and effective.”

Warnings for the three approved semaglutide medications include tumors, pancreatitis and more.

To file a complaint with the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy, visit bop.nv.gov. https://bop.nv.gov/Services/complaint/#:~:text=If%20you%20prefer%20to%20submit,mail%20a%20form%20to%20you.

To reach investigate reporter Vanessa Murphy, email vmurphy@8newsnow.com.